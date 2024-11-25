Ex-Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi lands with another AL West rival

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

The 33-year-old Kikuchi gets $21 million annually during the contract, which raises his Major League Baseball earnings to $142 million over nine seasons.

An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30 for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.

Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros, striking out 76 and walking 14 in 60 innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.5 mph this year, the highest of his big league career.

He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons with Seattle (2019-21), Toronto (2022-24) and Houston.

Kikuchi signed with the Mariners ahead of the 2019 season when Seattle agreed to a contract that earned him $43 million over three years. The Mariners also paid a $10,275,000 posting fee to the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions. He signed with Toronto in March 2022, agreeing to a $36 million, three-year contract.

The Angels have been the most aggressive team in baseball so far this offseason. Kikuchi joins a projected rotation that includes left-handers Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers and right-handers José Soriano and Kyle Hendricks, who left the Chicago Cubs as a free agent and agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

Right-hander Griffin Canning was traded to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler on Oct. 31. Los Angeles also reached a $12 million, two-year contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The Angels went a franchise-worst 63-99, their ninth straight losing season and first since losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency to the Dodgers. They have not reached the playoffs since 2014.

