SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West Check-In: Astros net ex-Mariner Yusei Kikuchi in deal with Blue Jays

Jul 29, 2024, 10:49 PM

New Houston Astros LHP Yusei Kikuchi...

Yusei Kikuchi pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays during a 2024 game. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.

Standings

The 33-year-old Kikuchi is 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 30 in 115 2/3 innings. He is 0-4 with a 7.75 ERA in eight starts since winning at Milwaukee on June 11.

Kikuchi is 35-46 with a 4.72 ERA in six seasons with Seattle and the Blue Jays. He has a $10 million salary in the final season of a $36 million, three-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series.

Kikuchi joins a rotation that includes Ronel Blanco, Hinter Brown, Framber Valdez and Spencer Arrighetti. Houston’s rotation is missing Justin Verlander (neck stiffness), Cristian Javier and José Urquidy (both Tommy John surgery).

Bloss was scratched from his scheduled start in the Houston Astros’ game against Pittsburgh on Monday.

He was selected from Georgetown with the 99th pick in the third round of the 2023 amateur draft and signed for a $497,500 bonus. Bloss made his major league debut on June 23 and is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in three starts. He went on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation a day after his big league debut and was activated July 11.

Bloss had 13 starts at three minor league levels this year and went 4-2 with a 1.64 ERA.

Toronto began the season with a $244 million luxury tax payroll, $7 million over the tax threshold. As the deadline approached, the Blue Jays also dealt third baseman Justin Turner to Seattle, catcher Danny Jansen to Boston, right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs and right-hander Yimi García to Seattle.

The 25-year-old Loperfido made his major league debut on April 30 and is hitting .236 with two homers and 16 RBIs.

Wagner, who turned 26 on Monday, was hitting .307 with five homers and 41 RBIs for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

