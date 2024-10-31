Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

A Mariners division rival is first to strike in MLB offseason with trade

Oct 31, 2024, 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:47 am

Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a home run against the San Diego Padres on Oct. 2, 2024. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for right-hander Griffin Canning.

Important dates for Seattle Mariners offseason

The teams announced the trade Thursday, the morning after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Soler has been a productive power hitter for five teams over the previous 11 major league seasons. The Cuban slugger was the MVP of the 2021 World Series with the Braves, and he also won a ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

He led the AL in homers with the Kansas City Royals in 2019 when he hit a career-high 48. He made his first All-Star team with the Miami Marlins in 2023.

Soler has two years left on the three-year, $42 million contract he signed with the San Francisco Giants earlier this year. The Giants traded Soler to Atlanta on July 29 for his second stint with the Braves.

He had 21 homers and 64 RBIs with a .780 OPS last season with the Braves and Giants. One year earlier, he hit 36 homers for Miami.

Canning is an Orange County native and a former second-round draft pick who has been part of the Angels’ starting rotation for the past six years when healthy. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 but missed the entire 2022 season with a back injury.

Canning went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA while making a career-high 32 starts last season for the Angels, who finished with the worst record in franchise history.

The Angels finished last in the AL West in 2024 with a 63-99 record. The Houston Astros (88-73) won the division, followed by the Seattle Mariners (85-77), Texas Rangers (78-84) and Oakland Athletics (69-93).

