SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners non-tender 3B Josh Rojas, 3 others

Nov 22, 2024, 5:57 PM

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Baltimore Orioles 2024 Getty 900...

Josh Rojas of the Seattle Mariners at bat in a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Shannon Drayer's Profile Picture

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

As the deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players passed at 5 p.m., the Seattle Mariners announced they have non-tendered the following players:

• RHP JT Chargois

• INF/OF Sam Haggerty

• 3B Josh Rojas

• RHP Austin Voth

How one ESPN insider sees the Seattle Mariners this offseason

The team was expected to non-tender Chargois. The veteran reliever was designated for assignment to make room for infielder Austin Shenton, who was acquired in a trade with the Rays earlier this week.

As the Mariners look for more offense in the infield, they let go Rojas, who brought plus defense at third base but hit just .225/.304/.336 with a .641 OPS in 476 plate appearances. The move frees up the $4.3 million Rojas was expected to earn in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The four non-tendered players, who were collectively projected by mlbtraderumors.com to earn just over $9 million, now become free agents.

With the moves, the Mariners’ 40-man roster is at 37 with 8 players currently under contract and the following players arbitration eligible with projections included.

• Randy Arozarena (A3) $11.7M

• Logan Gilbert (A2) $8.1M

• Trent Thornton (A3) $2.1M

• George Kirby (A1) $5.5M

• Cal Raleigh (A1) $5.6M

• Gabe Speier (A1) $900,000

• Tayler Saucedo (A1) 1M

Jan. 9 is the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players who have not yet agreed to a 2025 contract to exchange and submit salary figures for arbitration. Hearings will be scheduled for late January/early February for those who do not come to an agreement.

2 hours ago

