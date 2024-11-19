As a Gonzaga alum, I get it.

For non-Gonzaga basketball fans, there can be a Zags fatigue.

Gonzaga has been the epitome of consistency, reaching 25 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. And over the past decade, that consistency has been elevated to rare heights.

Preview: Gonzaga loaded up and looking for elusive title

The Bulldogs have reached nine consecutive Sweet 16s, which is tied with North Carolina (1985-1993) and Duke (1998-2006) for the longest such streak since the NCAA Tournament expanded to a 64-team bracket in 1985. During that span, they have advanced to five Elite Eights, two Final Fours and two national championship games.

It all adds up to 27 NCAA Tournament wins since 2015 – five more than any other program in the nation. The next-closest programs: North Carolina and Duke at 22, followed by Kansas and Villanova at 21.

It’s been an incredible run of success, especially in a one-and-done postseason format that’s known for upsets and chaos.

But, yes, the Zags have still yet to win the big one.

They came awfully close to that elusive national title in 2017, when they led North Carolina with less than two minutes to go in the championship game. Their 2019 team had a golden opportunity, but lost a heartbreaker in the Elite Eight to eventual runner-up Texas Tech. And their 2021 team was arguably their best yet, taking an undefeated record into the title game before running into a Baylor buzzsaw.

This year’s team might have as good a shot as any of them.

The No. 3-ranked Zags returned six of their top seven scorers from last year’s Sweet 16 squad – a level of continuity that’s practically unheard of in today’s transfer-portal era. And they bolstered that already-strong mix with two big-time additions: Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, a former star at Kentwood High School, and Arkansas transfer Khalif Battle. Ajayi is a projected NBA draft pick who led the West Coast Conference in scoring last season, while Battle was Arkansas’ second-leading scorer.

The result is a deep and particularly well-rounded squad that’s among the most talented Mark Few has ever had in Spokane.

Just ask Baylor. Gonzaga opened its season two weeks ago with a 101-63 shellacking of the Bears, who entered the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Zags’ 38-point rout was the largest win by any team over an AP top-10 opponent since the 2016 Final Four.

After Gonzaga moved to 4-0 with a quality double-digit road win over San Diego State on Monday night, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie heaped praise on this year’s Zags, calling them an “absolute wagon” and the “clear No. 1” team at the moment.

Gonzaga is also just an absolute wagon this year. They were so clearly a national title contender entering the year. Loaded frontcourt. Real wings in Ajayi, Stromer and Battle. One of the best guards in the country in Nembhard. Totally awesome team. Clear No. 1 for me right now. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 19, 2024

It all starts with senior point guard Ryan Nembhard, the brother of former Gonzaga star and current Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard. Like his brother, the younger Nembhard is a point guard maestro who has opened the season with a stunning 40-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Senior shooting guard Nolan Hickman, a former Eastside Catholic High School star, joins Nembhard to provide an experienced and polished backcourt duo.

In the frontcourt, Graham Ike and Braden Huff headline a talented interior. Ike, who led the Zags in scoring last year, is a traditional center who can take over games inside. And Huff, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward with a smooth shooting stroke, looks poised for a star turn.

A thunderous jam to finish off San Diego State @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/TiJTdR6YU8 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 19, 2024

But it’s at wing where everything is different for the Zags this year.

Two of Gonzaga’s biggest weaknesses last season were a lack of 3-point shooting and size on the perimeter. The two incoming transfers fill both of those missing pieces in spades.

Ajayi shot 47% from 3-point range last season at Pepperdine, while Battle is a 36.1% career shooter beyond the arc. In the demolition of Baylor, Battle had a blitz of three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 66 seconds.

And as for the size element, Ajayi is 6-foot-7 and Battle is 6-foot-5. Their combination of length and athleticism has already made a noticeable impact on defense, where the Zags have held three of their first four opponents to less than 40% shooting from the field.

KB IS ON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uJoZoK3sCY — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 16, 2024

This Gonzaga team has it all. Will it be enough to take that one final step to college basketball’s mountaintop? We’ll see.

There’s always an element of luck and good fortune in March Madness. Zags fans know that all too well. If the ball had bounced differently a couple of times, Gonzaga could have a national title or two by now.

But at the very least, the Zags should be on a short list of contenders to cut down the nets in San Antonio next April.

And this time, they have as good a chance as any to finally break through.

Ike, Nembhard power No. 3 Gonzaga to 80-67 win over San Diego State

