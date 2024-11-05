Close
GONZAGA

No. 6 Gonzaga rips No. 8 Baylor 101-63 in statement-making debut

Nov 4, 2024, 11:19 PM

Graham Ike of Gonzaga scores over Baylor's Josh Ojianwuna on Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY HENRY KRUEGER


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman scored 17 points, Graham Ike had 15 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat No. 8 Baylor 101-63 at Spokane Arena on Monday night in the teams’ season opener.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 101, Baylor Bears 63: Box score

Braden Huff added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who got their 19th consecutive season-opening victory. Gonzaga beat an opponent it lost to in the 2021 National Championship game in Indianapolis and the 2022 Peacock Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Norchad Omier had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bears. Robert Wright added 12 points and Josh Ojianwuna had 10.

The Bulldogs went on a 24-4 run in the second half to run away with a top-10 win, while also handing the Bears their only 30-point loss in the last 10 years.

YouTube video

Takeaways

Baylor: The Bears missed their first five shots and were 36.2% from the field in the first half. Head coach Scott Drew’s squad couldn’t turn things around, ending the game at 37.1%, including 14.3% on 3-pointers.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs shot 57.1% from the field and 41.9% on 3s while topping 100 points against a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time since its 100-90 victory over Alabama on Dec. 17, 2022.

Key Stat

Gonzaga outrebounded Baylor 45-32. The Bulldogs were particularly aggressive on the offensive boards, where they grabbed 16 rebounds to set up 17 second-chance points.

Gonzaga-Baylor Key Moment

Khalif Battle made three consecutive 3-pointers to put Gonzaga ahead by more than 30 points with just over six minutes to play. The graduate student guard finished with 12 points, all from beyond the arc.

Up Next

Baylor faces No. 16 Arkansas in Dallas on Saturday, and Gonzaga hosts Arizona State on Sunday.

Gonzaga Graham Ike Bulldogs Zags Baylor Bears...

Henry Krueger

Gonzaga Ryan Nembhard...

The Associated Press

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

Mark Anderson

NBA Seattle...

Zac Hereth

Gonzaga Lisa Fortier women's basketball coach...

Mark Anderson

Gonzaga Graham Ike Ben Gregg Zags Bulldogs...

Brent Stecker

