Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

Preview: No. 6 Zags loaded up and looking for elusive title

Oct 26, 2024, 3:11 PM

Gonzaga Ryan Nembhard...

Ryan Nembhard of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots over a Portland defender on Feb. 22, 2024. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

(Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

National championship or bust? That seems to be the tenor from the sixth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, who bring back nearly all the key pieces from last season’s team that got hot late in the season and made another run to the Sweet 16.

Mark Few expects Gonzaga to remain elite no matter the conference

The Zags (27-8 overall, 14-2 WCC last season) have supplemented that roster with some key additions and will face a brutally tough schedule prior to the start of conference play in their push to win the powerhouse’s first national title.

Players to watch

Ryan Nembhard (senior, G, 6-0, 12.6 ppg). Nembhard was the engine that drove the Bulldogs last season and set a school record for assists in a season. He averaged nearly 14 points per game in conference play, but shouldn’t be asked to score as much this season.

Graham Ike (senior, C, 6-11, 16.5 ppg). Ike proved he could again be a dominant force on the inside after injuries sidetracked his career at Wyoming. In his first season with the Zags, Ike was second in the WCC in scoring and topped 20 points in nine of the final 12 games of the season.

Khalif Battle (senior, G, 6-5, 14.8 ppg). The Bulldogs missed having a player last season who could go get their own basket in a key moment. That’s what Battle can bring as a transfer from Arkansas. He’s a true scorer on the wing who averaged 21.4 points during his junior season at Temple.

Gonzaga departures and arrivals

Battle highlights the arrivals, but the Zags grabbed two other key additions with 6-foot-7 wing Michael Ajayi (Kent’s Kentwood High) from Pepperdine and guard Braeden Smith (Seattle Prep) from Colgate. The additional depth on the perimeter is important after Steele Venters (Ellensburg) was lost to a season-ending injury during preseason workouts. Along with Venters, the only other significant loss for the Zags was do-everything forward Anton Watson, who 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds last season.

Top games for Gonzaga

Once again, the Zags will play one of the most loaded schedules in the country beginning with the season opener at home on Nov. 4 against No. 8 Baylor. The non-conference slate features the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and neutral-site matchups with Kentucky (in Seattle), UConn (in New York) and UCLA (in Inglewood, California). The WCC schedule includes the renewal of Gonzaga’s rivalry with nearby Washington State as the two schools haven’t played since 2015.

Facts and figures

Along with Nembhard and Ike, the Bulldogs also return G Nolan Hickman and F Ben Gregg from last season’s starting lineup. Seattle native Hickman averaged 14.0 points and Gregg added 9.0 points per game. … Gonzaga coach Mark Few was an assistant for the USA team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. … Backup F Braden Huff averaged 70% from the floor on 2-point shots last season.

More on Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball

AP Preseason Poll: Gonzaga men’s hoops back in top 10
NBA players with ties to Seattle or Washington colleges
Mark Few named winner of Legends of Coaching award
Fortier ready to coach Gonzaga women again after cancer treatment
Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga set to join Pac-12

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Ryan Nembhard...

The Associated Press

Preview: No. 6 Zags loaded up and looking for elusive title

National championship or bust seems to be the tenor from sixth-ranked Gonzaga, who bring back nearly all the key pieces from last season’s team.

4 seconds ago

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

Mark Anderson

Mark Few expects Zags to remain elite no matter the conference

As far as coach Mark Few is concerned, Gonzaga basketball would continue to be Gonzaga basketball even if the Bulldogs went the independent route.

2 days ago

NBA Seattle...

Zac Hereth

NBA players with ties to Seattle or Washington colleges

NBA Seattle: All of the Seattle-area natives and former Washington state college players who are on NBA rosters to start the season.

4 days ago

Gonzaga Lisa Fortier women's basketball coach...

Mark Anderson

Fortier ready to coach Gonzaga again after cancer treatment

Her breast cancer treatment concluded, Lisa Fortier walked into the Gonzaga basketball facility last week and was greeted by balloons, streamers and her players blowing horns.

9 days ago

Gonzaga Graham Ike Ben Gregg Zags Bulldogs...

Brent Stecker

AP Preseason Poll: Gonzaga men’s hoops back in top 10

After a one-year break, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are once again a top-10 team in the Associated Press preseason men's basketball poll.

11 days ago

Gonzaga Mark Few...

The Associated Press

Gonzaga’s Mark Few named winner of Legends of Coaching award

Mark Few of Gonzaga has been named the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching winner and will receive the award on April 11 at the LA Athletic Club.

23 days ago

Preview: No. 6 Zags loaded up and looking for elusive title