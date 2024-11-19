Close
GONZAGA

Ike, Nembhard power No. 3 Zags to 80-67 win over San Diego State

Nov 18, 2024, 9:41 PM

Ryan Nembhard of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a 2024 game.

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY BERNIE WILSON

BY BERNIE WILSON


The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Graham Ike bounced back from early foul trouble to score 20 of his 23 points in the second half, and Ryan Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists as the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs ran past San Diego State 80-67 on Monday night in a showdown of future Pac-12 opponents.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 80, San Diego State Aztecs 67: Box Score

Sixth man Braden Nuff had 10 points for Gonzaga (4-0), which was playing away from Spokane for the first time this season. The Zags avenged an 84-74 loss to SDSU last year, which snapped their 59-game nonconference winning streak.

Nick Boyd scored 23 points for the Aztecs (2-1), while BJ Davis had 15 and Wayne McKinney 11.

Both teams reached the Sweet 16 last season, the Zags for the ninth straight time.

Gonzaga will move from the West Coast Conference, where it has dominated for most of the last quarter century, into the reconstituted Pac-12 beginning in 2026. Gonzaga will become the eighth member along with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State from the Mountain West.

Takeaways

Bulldogs: Ike was whistled for two fouls in the first 1:15 and was subbed out. He played only 5:32 in the first half before coming on strong after halftime.

Aztecs: Despite beating the Bulldogs in their previous two meetings, including 2017 in San Diego, the Aztecs were outmatched this time. They were coming off a 100-49 win against Occidental after opening with a 63-58 win over UC San Diego.

Key moment

Gonzaga outscored SDSU 8-2 in the opening 1:32 of the second half to push a nine-point halftime lead to 48-33. Ike scored the first five points, on a three-point play and a layup. Michael Ajai added a 3-pointer.

Key stats

Gonzaga made 27 of 31 free throws, with Ike hitting 9 of 11 and Nembhard 8 of 8.

Up Next

The Bulldogs host Long Beach State on Wednesday night. The Aztecs face No. 14 Creighton on Nov. 26 in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

AP Top 25: Gonzaga Bulldogs makes a move after impressive start

