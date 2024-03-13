The Seattle Seahawks may be looking for their quarterback of the future this offseason. That naturally focuses on the upcoming NFL Draft, but could the Hawks’ long-term answer at quarterback be on another NFL roster?

Will Seattle Seahawks draft QB in first round? A look at what it might take

Justin Fields, a first-round pick in 2021, is likely done playing in Chicago as the Bears hold the No. 1 pick and are expected to draft USC’s Caleb Williams. That leaves Fields’ future up in the air as the mobile fourth-year passer waits to see where he lands next.

Could that next landing spot be with the Seahawks, whose only rostered quarterback is Geno Smith after his backup, Drew Lock, reportedly signed with the Jets in free agency?

“I don’t think I can do that before the draft,” FOX football analyst and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

But what about during the draft?

“I could do it at the draft, if the draft doesn’t fall their way,” Huard said of the Seahawks. “If all of a sudden in that first round, and whether it’s J.J. (McCarthy) or (Michael) Penix, one of these (quarterback prospects) that you’ve just love (are gone)?”

Part of this, Huard admitted, is a “selfishness” for wanting the Seahawks to draft a quarterback or make a deal for one.

“There’s nothing better to talk about, dream about, think about and do our job about for the next six weeks leading into this draft,” he said.

Based on how the Seahawks have operated historically, especially this offseason, Huard doesn’t think trading for Fields would happen before the draft.

“If patience is a shortcut and we’re showing great patience here through all of this process, great patience to hire Mike Macdonald as one of the last (head) coaches hired, great patience to fill out the staff when we go through our process, great patience in free agency with how we turn over every stone and what we’re going to do,” Huard said, “I think I’ve got to have patience for the next six weeks to say, gosh, if somebody else wants to give a second or a third for Justin Fields, God bless them … We just have our standards … Flat-out answer for me right now sitting in this seat? That’s a move that’s on draft day, or on Day 2 of the draft for me.”

Listen to the full second hour of Wednesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

