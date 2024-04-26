Close
BROCK AND SALK

Salk vs Maura: Who won the race? Watch it here

Apr 26, 2024, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:05 am

Mike Salk Maura Dooley race...

Mike Salk and Maura Dooley during their race at the UW Huskies track. (Seattle Sports photo)

(Seattle Sports photo)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

After weeks of anticipation, the big event finally happened on Thursday – not the NFL Draft, but the big race between Mike Salk of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, and Maura Dooley, producer of the show.

The arrangement was simple. After their show Thursday, the team drove up the road to the track at UW, where Salk and Maura went head-to-head in a 200-meter dash.

Who was the favorite? Almost universally it was Maura, who ran track in high school, albeit at longer distances. And we’re not being hyperbolic. Just look at how many of us at Seattle Sports picked Maura to win, as well as a prominent member of the Seahawks front office, in the video here:

We know why you’re really here, though. You want results. You want to see the race with your own eyes. You want to see Salk lose.

So here it is, in its entirety, expertly edited by Brock and Salk’s other producer, Justin Barnes, and featuring the hosting and sideline-reporting skills of Salk’s co-host and FOX football broadcaster Brock Huard.

So, there are your results. There is the video of the race. And if you came here to see Salk lose, well … two out of three ain’t bad. Running in support of Baseball Beyond Borders, he pulled off a UMBC-esque upset, but he didn’t make it out unscathed. That’s a hamstring pull the likes of which you’ve never seen in your whole life.

