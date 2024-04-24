Those who have been perusing mock drafts in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft have undoubtedly seen the name Troy Fautanu linked to the Seattle Seahawks.

Do Seattle Seahawks have enough draft picks for every need?

The Seahawks have a need on their offensive line and hold the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the draft, which starts Thursday. Fautanu, who’s a projected as a mid-to-late first-rounder, starred at left tackle for the nearby UW Huskies. He played there under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff, who had the same positions at Washington.

According to former NFL quarterback and college football analyst Brock Huard, it’s a perfect match.

Huard explained why he believes Fautanu is the best fit for the Seahawks on Wednesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, as he saved the UW standout for his final Seahawks NFL Draft profile.

“He’s been my No. 1 one this entire process,” Huard said. “This is no Johnny-come-lately-onto-the-scene (where) all of a sudden I fall in love with this guy, I’m enamored with him. No, Troy Fautanu, the offensive lineman from the University of Washington, I said it in the fall, I said it in the winter, I’m saying in the spring, would be the ideal fit for your Seattle Seahawks.”

Where would Troy Fautanu play?

Fautanu won the Morris Trophy last season, which is awarded to the top offensive and defensive lineman in the Pac-12. At 6 foot 4 and 317 pounds, he possesses enough size to stick at tackle in the NFL, but many draft analysts see him moving to guard at the next level. Fautanu expressed his want to keep playing tackle when he joined Brock and Salk for a conversation last week, and Huard believes he could do in part to having 34 1/2-inch arms.

More: Fautanu shares thoughts on possible move to guard in NFL

“(That is) long enough to be a tackle,” Huard said. “The guards and centers are 31 1/2 (inches), and that’s why they’ve got to slide in. With his kind of length, he can block the best of the best, which he did (for the UW Huskies).”

Fautanu’s ability to slot in at guard or tackle in the NFL would be key for the Seahawks. Seattle has two strong, young tackles on rookie deals in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, but Lucas dealt with a nagging knee injury that sidelined him for most of 2023. The Seahawks have veteran guards Laken Tomlinson and Phil Haynes on one-year deals, while 2023 draftee Anthony Bradford remains in the mix. Haynes started eight games and Bradford 10 last season. Tomlinson, who signed with Seattle last week, has started all 17 games in three straight seasons.

A comp to Seattle Seahawks legends

Huard likened Fautanu’s quickness and ability to one of his own former Seahawks teammates, six-time All-Pro left tackle Walter Jones, but said the best comparison may be the seven-time All-Pro who played next to Jones in Seattle for many years at guard.

“Maybe Steve Hutchinson, to be honest with you, is a better comp than Walt,” Huard said. ” You watch Steve Hutchinson move, you see the same thing – he didn’t wear knee braces, big broad shoulders, powerful. It’s like a caveman that just that plays like an athlete, like a basketball player. That’s Troy Fautanu, man.”

But will Seattle take Fautanu at No. 16?

“My firm belief is (the Seahawks) want to trade down, my firm belief is they want to add size and bulk, my firm belief is they want to build the line of scrimmage and they would love to trade down,” Huard said. “But my goodness gracious, if Troy Fautanu is there at 16 and they take him, I will fist bump (Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus) so hard … because he’s that kind of dude and that kind of fit for these Seahawks.”

Listen to Brock Huard’s full Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile at this link or watch the video at the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks and NFL Draft

• Brock’s Hawks Draft Profile: Trade-back target on the edge

• Kimes: How offense-heavy draft could benefit Hawks’ defense

• Former NFL GM: Hawks are ‘sleepers’ to draft QB

• Is Hawks’ Schneider or Macdonald under more pressure in 2024?

• Klatt: Why Seattle Seahawks should draft Michael Penix Jr. at No. 16

Follow @ZacHereth