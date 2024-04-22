Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Klatt: Why Seahawks should draft Michael Penix Jr. at No. 16

Apr 22, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm

Michael Penix UW Huskies Seattle Seahawks draft...

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies throws a touchdown pass against Oregon State in 2023. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Most prognosticators expect the Seattle Seahawks to select a quarterback at some point in this week’s NFL Draft.

Huard: Why UW QB Michael Penix Jr. should be in play for Seahawks

However, with starting quarterback Geno Smith returning for the 2024 season and more pressing needs throughout their roster, not many expect them to address the position with their No. 16 overall pick.

But if former UW Huskies star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is still available at No. 16, should the Seahawks draft the reigning Heisman Trophy runner-up?

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Monday and explained why the Seahawks should take a shot in the draft at Penix, who carved up opposing defenses from the pocket during his decorated two-year run as the Huskies’ quarterback.

Klatt said what Penix showed at UW is different from the other top quarterback draft prospects – USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake May and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

“It is so rare in (college football) to come across a quarterback who is asked to do exactly what he would be asked to do in the NFL,” Klatt said. “Normally what we see is teams that have a far superior margin of talent, and those quarterbacks aren’t asked to sit there in the pocket and read full-field reads and attack down the field with leverage and accuracy and timing 15, 20, 25 times a game. We don’t see that. We don’t see it.

“What we see are guys with with incredible skill sets like Caleb Williams and Drake May, and they create, or (they have) incredible teams around them like Jayden Daniels. … Or we see a J.J. McCarthy that has a philosophy and a structure around him that allows him to only have to throw full-field reads five or six times a game from the pocket. And here we’ve got Michael Penix, and this dude is asked to sit there and swing it, man. And he did it as well as anybody.”

After transferring to UW following four season-ending injuries at Indiana, Penix led the nation in passing yards per game each of the past two seasons and went 25-3 as a starter in the Huskies’ high-flying attack. The 24-year-old lefty threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while leading the UW to the national championship game.

“I get it. He’s had some injuries in his past,” Klatt said. “But (it’s) the ability to attack a defense from the pocket – not just take what the defense gives, not just operate the offense. This dude attacks the defense down the field with leverage. He’s constantly passing the ball – not throwing it, but passing the ball – to give his wide receiver better odds than the defender.

“He doesn’t throw 50/50 balls. He throws 60/40 balls. He throws 65/35 passes. So in a lot of ways, these guys’ jobs become much easier because the ball is constantly on the offensive players’ side, even down the field. Whether he’s driving it, layering the ball, throwing the touch or throwing deep, he does a remarkable job of putting the ball in the exact spot that gives his wide receiver the best chance to make a play.”

Klatt said Penix’s downfield passing ability translates to a successful career in the NFL.

“If he goes to the right spot,” Klatt said, “I do believe Michael Penix can be a quarterback that leads a franchise to a potential Super Bowl.”

Listen to the full conversation with Joel Klatt from Monday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks, Michael Penix and the draft

What’s happened when Seahawks trade back in 1st round of draft
Why UW’s Troy Fautanu is the right fit for Seahawks
Rost: The Seahawks’ smart pick, fun pick and wild card at No. 16
Salk: The perfect fit for Seahawks in draft isn’t who you think
Huard reacts to Seattle Seahawks GM’s comments on drafting QB

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Joel Klatt on which of the Washington Huskies players in the ’24 NFL Draft will have the best career

Which of the Washington Huskies players in the 2024 NFL Draft will have the best career in the NFL? Why does he think he’ll have the best career at the next level? Joel Klatt joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk to talk about that and what the biggest factor in that success might be. What […]

59 minutes ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard’s NFL Draft Profile: Jared Verse, DE – Florida State

Today on Brock and Salk, Brock Huard looked at a potential fit for the Seattle Seahawks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Why does Brock think Florida State DL Jared Verse might be a defensive fit for the Seahawks? What else could he bring to the defense other than DL depth? Watch his breakdown of him […]

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile T'Vondre Sweat...

Zac Hereth

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A Texas-sized DT

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard looks at massive Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat as an NFL Draft fit for the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Troy Fautanu USC...

Cameron Van Til

UW OL Troy Fautanu shares thoughts on possible move to guard in NFL

Former UW Huskies left tackle and projected first-round draft pick Troy Fautanu discussed speculation that he could move to guard in the NFL.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Reds...

Cameron Van Til

Salk: Why Bryce Miller is Mariners’ best story of young season

Mike Salk explains why Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller's scorching start is the best development of the team's early stretch.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard’s NFL Draft Profile: Byron Murphy, DT – Texas

Today on Brock and Salk, Brock Huard looked at a potential fit for the Seattle Seahawks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Why does Brock think Texas DT Byron Murphy might be a defensive fit for the Seahawks? What else could he bring to the defense other than DT depth? Watch his breakdown of him here […]

3 days ago

Klatt: Why Seahawks should draft Michael Penix Jr. at No. 16