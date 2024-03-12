Close
BUMP AND STACY

With Lewis gone, Bumpus expects Seahawks to draft UW lineman

Mar 12, 2024, 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Seattle Seahawks draft Troy Fautanu UW Huskies...

Troy Fautanu of the UW Huskies looks on during a 2022 game against Colorado. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have been relatively quiet when it comes to the start of free agency. They have re-signed two players in defensive lineman Leonard Williams and tight end Noah Fant, but they had yet to add any outside names on the open market as of Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Offseason Tracker: Free agents and more

Additionally, the Hawks have reportedly lost a few of their internal free agents to opposing teams. One of them is four-year starting guard Damien Lewis, who is expected to sign a lucrative four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Lewis’ departure has convinced NFL receiver Michael Bumpus of who he thinks the Seahawks will draft in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

“The Hawks will have one of the youngest offensive lines and they’re gonna draft Troy Fautanu with that No. 16 pick, for sure,” Bumpus said.

Fautanu is a standout left tackle from the UW Huskies, and he’s seen as a first-round pick by virtually every draft expert. After a stellar career at UW, Fautanu tore up the NFL combine, further cementing his place as a first-round talent.

More on Fautanu: The one UW player Huard says Seahawks shouldn’t pass on

If the Seahawks do draft Fautanu, he’d reunite with two of his UW coaches: Ryan Grubb is now calling plays for Seattle while Scott Huff, Fautanu’s offensive line coach with the Huskies, has taken that same role with the Hawks.

Fautanu was a tackle at Washington, but Bumpus, like many, thinks his future is at guard. And that is an area of need for the Seahawks this offseason.

“Go ahead and get this man. Damien Lewis is out of there and I think they’re gonna draft this dude and they’re going to develop him,” Bumpus said of Fautanu. “And I’d be really excited for him.”

In particular, Bumpus likes how well Fautanu, who ran the 40-yard dash in 5.01 seconds at 317 pounds, moves at his size.

Bumpus also is a big fan of when Fautanu gets to the second level of defenses while run blocking.

“A lot of times when these offensive linemen get to that second level and third level, they’re just trying to get in guys’ way. They’re trying to make DBs and linebackers run around them and you’re opening up run lanes,” Bumpus said. “With this guy, no, he’s getting hands on you, he’s driving to the ground. He’s one of the most athletic offensive linemen out there … This dude can move. So as soon as I saw Damien Lewis going over to the Panthers … I looked at the No. 16 pick and I go, you have to get an offensive lineman. If you go offense with that No. 16 pick, I’m thinking Troy Fautanu.”

