Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Will Seahawks draft QB in 1st round? A look at what it might take

Mar 11, 2024, 2:07 PM

Seattle Seahawks J.J. McCarthy...

J.J. McCarthy of Michigan participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL combine. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Next month’s NFL Draft could be the Seattle Seahawks’ chance to pick a promising quarterback, and Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard has made it clear he has a name in mind for the team.

Seahawks 2024 Offseason Tracker: Free agents, coach moves and more

Huard, a FOX football analyst and former NFL QB himself, has been a proponent of the Seahawks making a push for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy in the draft, even saying they should do “whatever it takes” to get him. Is that really something the Hawks could do, though?

On Monday’s edition of Brock and Salk, Huard’s co-host Mike Salk talked to draft analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL Media about if McCarthy landing with the Hawks is plausible.

Zierlein’s verdict is that it would take a lot of work for Seahawks general manager/president of football operations John Schneider, whose first pick this year isn’t until No. 16 overall, to trade up to a spot to get a QB of McCarthy’s stature.

“If you are the Seahawks, who are sitting there at 16, that’s a lot of teams you have to jump (to draft a quarterback),” Zierlein said. “… The jump up is going to have to be, worst-case scenario, I think the 10th spot … It’s going to be a pretty heavy jump up the board and it’s going to be an expensive one, so I just don’t know that Schneider would be willing to do that.”

What’s in the way?

“(You have to) hope that the Giants don’t take quarterback, that they go offensive line (at No. 6),” Zierlein said. “… You have the Bears at nine, and would the Bears be willing to move, in this scenario, from nine to 16? Because you also have the Jets at 10 that could be in play. But once you get to the Vikings at 11, you’re cooked. I would imagine they would take a quarterback in a heartbeat.”

OK, quarterback in the first round may not be realistic. What should the Seahawks do with their first pick, then?

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, the tackle from Penn State,” Zierlein said. “I said they could use a pass rusher, but they really need help with the offensive line. So here’s the thing: if you need a tackle, you’re going to have to get one in the first round. I think there’s going to be a run on tackles. I know John Schneider loves to trade back when he has the opportunity to, (but) I don’t know if that’s the spot you really want to trade back at. I think that looking at pass rush or looking at offensive line should be something that should be at the forefront of what Seattle is trying to do. I’m not looking at quarterback if I’m Seattle, at least not at that particular spot.”

You can hear the full Brock and Salk conversation with NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More Seattle Seahawks draft coverage

CFB insider Feldman ‘a believer’ in Michael Penix Jr. as NFL quarterback
Versatile players for Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks defense
AP Mock NFL Draft: D-lineman to Seahawks in first round?
Huard: One UW Huskies player Seahawks shouldn’t pass on in draft
Why Seattle Seahawks GM met with top NFL Draft QBs at combine

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Danielle Hunter...

Brent Stecker

Ranked: 5 best uses for Seahawks’ salary cap space

NFL free agency begins this week, and the Seattle Seahawks have more salary cap space to work with. Mike Salk ranks the ways the Hawks can use that cash.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft J.J. McCarthy...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Seahawks should ‘do whatever it takes’ to draft J.J. McCarthy

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy is Brock Huard's guy, and he wants the Seattle Seahawks to do whatever they can to draft him this year.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks safety options Geno Stone...

Maura Dooley

Who Seahawks’ safety options could be after cutting Adams, Diggs

Could the Seattle Seahawks add a big name at safety in free agency or the draft after cutting both Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs? Maura Dooley breaks down the options.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Chop Robinson Penn State...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft: Versatile players for Mike Macdonald’s defense

Mike Macdonald likes "multiple" defenders. Analyst Charles Davis shared two potential Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft targets who fit that bill.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck on who stood out to him at this year’s NFL Combine

Who stood out most to former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck at this year’s NFL Combine? What does it mean for the Seahawks and their plans for this draft? He joined Brock Haurd and Mike Salk to talk about that and who stood out most to him. Should the Seahawks be targeting someone specific now. Watch […]

6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks D.J. Jones Russell Wilson...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: How Seahawks can still benefit from Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks don't have any picks left from trading Russell Wilson, but they can still get better due to that deal, Brock Huards says.

6 days ago

Will Seahawks draft QB in 1st round? A look at what it might take