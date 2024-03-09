It’s an offseason of change for the Seattle Seahawks, who enter a new era with a new head coach.

After a 9-8 season, what’s in store for the Seahawks this offseason? Stay up to date with every hire, signing, trade, release and draft pick Seattle makes in SeattleSports.com’s offseason tracker.

COACHING CHANGES

Head coach Mike Macdonald

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb

Defensive coordinator Aden Durde

Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh

The Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll after 14 years earlier this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald, who has brought in an entirely new coaching staff with one holdover from Carroll’s staff, defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Karl Scott, as well as the team’s training staff.

For a full look at Seattle’s new coaching staff, check out this link.

RELEASES

S Quandre Diggs

S Jamal Adams

TE Will Dissly

PENDING FREE AGENTS

DL Leonard Williams

LB Jordyn Brooks

LB Bobby Wagner

TE Noah Fant

TE Colby Parkinson

G Damien Lewis

G Phil Haynes

C Evan Brown

LB Devin Bush

QB Drew Lock

DL Mario Edwards

RB DeeJay Dallas

CB Michael Jackson (restricted free agent)

EDGE Darrell Taylor (restricted free agent)

OT Jake Curhan (exclusive rights free agent)

DL Myles Adams (exclusive rights free agent)

TE Brady Russell (exclusive rights free agent)

DL Joshua Onujiogu (exclusive rights free agent)

DRAFT PICKS

1st round – 16th overall

3rd round – 78th overall

3rd round – 81st overall (from Denver via New Orleans)

4th round – 119th overall

5th round – 151st overall

6th round – 194th overall

7th round – 233rd overall

Note: The Seattle Seahawks traded their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the New York Giants at the NFL Trade Deadline to acquire defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The Seahawks also traded a 2025 fifth-round selection in that deal.

NEW CONTRACTS

The Seahawks restructured quarterback Geno Smith’s contract to free up cap space for 2024. Read what general manager John Schneider told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob about that move at this link.

SALARY CAP SPACE

$36.2 million, per Over The Cap

FREE AGENT ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

Free agency officially starts on March 11 with players being able to officially sign with new teams on March 13. Players who were released by their 2023 teams, such as Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Will Dissly, are now “street free agents,” so they can sign with new teams ahead of the official free agency start date.

TRADE ADDITIONS AND DEPARTURES

None yet.

RE-SIGNINGS



None yet.

EXTENSIONS

None yet.

