SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks 2024 Offseason Tracker: Free agents, coach moves and more

Mar 9, 2024, 9:58 AM

John Schneider with Mike Macdonald as Macdonald is announced as the new Seattle Seahawks head coach on Feb. 1, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


It’s an offseason of change for the Seattle Seahawks, who enter a new era with a new head coach.

After a 9-8 season, what’s in store for the Seahawks this offseason? Stay up to date with every hire, signing, trade, release and draft pick Seattle makes in SeattleSports.com’s offseason tracker.

COACHING CHANGES

Head coach Mike Macdonald
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
Defensive coordinator Aden Durde
Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh

The Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll after 14 years earlier this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald, who has brought in an entirely new coaching staff with one holdover from Carroll’s staff, defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Karl Scott, as well as the team’s training staff.

For a full look at Seattle’s new coaching staff, check out this link.

RELEASES

S Quandre Diggs
S Jamal Adams
TE Will Dissly

PENDING FREE AGENTS

DL Leonard Williams
LB Jordyn Brooks
LB Bobby Wagner
TE Noah Fant
TE Colby Parkinson
G Damien Lewis
G Phil Haynes
C Evan Brown
LB Devin Bush
QB Drew Lock
DL Mario Edwards
RB DeeJay Dallas
CB Michael Jackson (restricted free agent)
EDGE Darrell Taylor (restricted free agent)
OT Jake Curhan (exclusive rights free agent)
DL Myles Adams (exclusive rights free agent)
TE Brady Russell (exclusive rights free agent)
DL Joshua Onujiogu (exclusive rights free agent)

DRAFT PICKS

1st round – 16th overall
3rd round – 78th overall
3rd round – 81st overall (from Denver via New Orleans)
4th round – 119th overall
5th round – 151st overall
6th round – 194th overall
7th round – 233rd overall

Note: The Seattle Seahawks traded their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the New York Giants at the NFL Trade Deadline to acquire defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The Seahawks also traded a 2025 fifth-round selection in that deal.

NEW CONTRACTS

The Seahawks restructured quarterback Geno Smith’s contract to free up cap space for 2024. Read what general manager John Schneider told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob about that move at this link.

SALARY CAP SPACE

$36.2 million, per Over The Cap

FREE AGENT ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

Free agency officially starts on March 11 with players being able to officially sign with new teams on March 13. Players who were released by their 2023 teams, such as Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Will Dissly, are now “street free agents,” so they can sign with new teams ahead of the official free agency start date.

TRADE ADDITIONS AND DEPARTURES

None yet.

RE-SIGNINGS

None yet.

EXTENSIONS

None yet.

