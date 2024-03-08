Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: Seahawks should ‘do whatever it takes’ to draft J.J. McCarthy

Mar 8, 2024, 1:12 PM

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft J.J. McCarthy...

J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines throws against the Washington Huskies on Jan. 8, 2024. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Will the Seattle Seahawks draft a quarterback this year?

Schneider: Seattle Seahawks haven’t ‘shut the door’ on bringing back cut players

The Hawks flirted with the idea last year when they held the No. 5 overall pick, but after three quarterbacks were selected in the first four picks, Seattle took cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Since John Schneider took over as general manager in 2010, the Seahawks have drafted only two quarterbacks, and none came in the first or second rounds.

If that changes this year and the Seahawks draft a quarterback to build the franchise around under new head coach Mike Macdonald, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard knows who his guy is. That would be Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

“I feel more of a conviction on this than maybe I have in years past,” Huard said during Thursday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports. “And there are some concerns a little bit with J.J. That’s real. I’m not going to be blind to that.”

McCarthy was in a run-heavy offense at Michigan and had a suffocating defense on the other side. McCarthy was rarely the Wolverines’ focal point.

But diving into the tape, Huard thinks McCarthy would be a great player for the Seahawks to build around.

“My conviction is this: If John Schneider and Mike Macdonald – and Mike Macdonald was embedded there at Michigan for a year (as defensive coordinator in 2021) – if he says to John, ‘we’ve got to go get him. I don’t care, this is the guy I want to build the program around.’ He’s a leader, he’s a winner, he’s tough … I sent you a play last night that reminded me of Patrick Mahomes back in the day,” Huard said to his co-host Mike Salk.

The play in question? Check it out below.

“He is at a dead sprint, flips his hips, and throws a laser 30 yards down the field for Roman Wilson’s eighth touchdown of the year. I mean an absolute dot,” Huard said. “A play that (Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith) at this stage of his career could not make. A play that Michael Penix just with his talents and who he is could not make. (McCarthy) has that kind of upside.”

The Seahawks hold the No. 16 overall pick and McCarthy is not expected to be available when they’re on the clock. If Seattle wants him, the Hawks likely need to trade up, which is harder since they don’t own a second-round pick this year.

Find a way, Huard says.

“My conviction would be you do whatever it takes (to get him),” Huard said. “Is it trading DK Metcalf? Is it trading next year’s (first-round pick)? I really would love for him to be this year’s (first-round pick). I really would. I still would love to add a Troy Fautanu and some of the difference-makers who are in the top-50 of this draft. But I don’t walk away from this draft without doing and exhausting every opportunity to go get J.J. McCarthy.”

In addition to Macdonald’s ties to McCarthy, the Seahawks have even more extensive ties to him as new special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh was there for McCarthy’s entire Michigan career coaching under his dad, Jim, the team’s head coach.

“Jay Harbaugh was embedded with this team not for one year, not for two years, for the entirety of J.J. McCarthy’s career (at Michigan),” Huard said on Friday. “So you have a (former) Michigan linebacker coach that was embedded in that. You have people in that building that you have not had in the past in a critical decision like this, the most important decision if you were to go up and go do this and go attack it this way.”

Listen to the full fourth hour of Thursday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the video near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL Draft

• This offseason is chance for Seahawks to prioritize the trenches
• Who Seahawks’ safety options could be after cutting Adams, Diggs
• Seattle Seahawks Draft: Versatile players for Mike Macdonald’s defense
• AP Mock NFL Draft: D-lineman to Seahawks in 1st round?
• The one UW Huskies player Seahawks shouldn’t pass on in draft

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks safety options Geno Stone...

Maura Dooley

Who Seahawks’ safety options could be after cutting Adams, Diggs

Could the Seattle Seahawks add a big name at safety in free agency or the draft after cutting both Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs? Maura Dooley breaks down the options.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Chop Robinson Penn State...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft: Versatile players for Mike Macdonald’s defense

Mike Macdonald likes "multiple" defenders. Analyst Charles Davis shared two potential Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft targets who fit that bill.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck on who stood out to him at this year’s NFL Combine

Who stood out most to former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck at this year’s NFL Combine? What does it mean for the Seahawks and their plans for this draft? He joined Brock Haurd and Mike Salk to talk about that and who stood out most to him. Should the Seahawks be targeting someone specific now. Watch […]

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks D.J. Jones Russell Wilson...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: How Seahawks can still benefit from Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks don't have any picks left from trading Russell Wilson, but they can still get better due to that deal, Brock Huards says.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL draft UW Huskies Troy Fautanu...

Brent Stecker

The one UW Huskies player Seahawks shouldn’t pass on in draft

There one player from Brock Huard's alma mater that the former UW Huskies QB doesn't want to see the Seattle Seahawks let slip by in the NFL Draft.

4 days ago

UW Huskies NFL combine Rome Odunze...

Brent Stecker

Huard: Why UW Huskies had their best NFL combine showing ever

"I will stand by this, and it's not hyperbolic: This was the greatest UW Huskies NFL combine in its history," Brock Huard said Monday.

4 days ago

Huard: Seahawks should ‘do whatever it takes’ to draft J.J. McCarthy