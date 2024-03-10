The Seattle Seahawks entered the offseason with some big decisions to make when it came to the salary cap, and with free agency just a few days away, they’ve made another notable move to free up money by restructuring receiver Tyler Lockett’s contract.

The Seahawks restructured quarterback Geno Smith’s deal a few weeks ago and earlier this week, Seattle released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs as well as tight end Will Dissly and defensive tackle Bryan Mone. All those moves helped get the Seahawks to roughly $42 million in available cap space.

But Lockett’s new contract should help the team have even more money to spend now.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Lockett’s new contract is for two years and $30 million and is worth up to $34 million. Garafolo also reports that Lockett gets roughly $13 million guaranteed this season. That also cements Lockett’s place on the Seahawks’ 2024 roster as there had been speculation he could be the next player released in order for Seattle to clear up even more salary cap space.

Lockett, 31, had two years and $34 million left on his contract already, but he had a cap hit of nearly $27 million, which was highest on the team, and a $17 million salary for this coming season.

Lockett just wrapped up his ninth NFL season, all of which have been with the Seahawks.

A third-round draft pick in 2015, Lockett started his career as a No. 3-type receiver and return specialist before becoming a focal point of the Seahawks’ offense.

Lockett’s breakout year came in 2018 when he had 965 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. After that, Lockett rattled off four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

2023 was the first time since 2018 Lockett didn’t have over 1,000 yards as he finished the year with 894 yards and five touchdowns.

Lockett ranks second in Seahawks history in receiving yards (7,994), touchdowns (59) and receptions (612), trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in those three categories.

With free agency starting on Monday, the Seahawks are now better positioned to take care of some holes on the roster.

Seattle’s top pending free agents that weren’t just released are defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, tight ends Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson, guard Damien Lewis and center Evan Brown.

Free agency could also offer a look at what type of team new head coach Mike Macdonald is looking to build with the Seahawks. An ex-Baltimore defensive coordinator, some of Macdonald’s former Ravens defenders are hitting free agency, including All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen, edge rushers Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney and safety Geno Stone.

