Free-agent LB Patrick Queen won’t join Macdonald with Seahawks

All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen will not be following Mike Macdonald from Baltimore to the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Offseason Tracker: Free agents, coach moves and more

Instead, the 2020 first-round pick is expected to stay in the AFC North and sign a three-year deal worth up to $41 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Marcus Spears and Adam Schefter.

Queen, 24, was seen as a potential top Seahawks offseason target due both to his skill, as evidenced by a second-team All-Pro season in 2023, as well as his familiarity with Macdonald, Seattle’s new head coach who was Queen’s defensive coordinator in Baltimore the last two years.

With Queen off the market, the Seahawks still have yet to address the inside linebacker position this offseason.

Seahawks starting linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner both hit free agency Monday, and Brooks reportedly is signing a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth up to $30 million. Wagner, meanwhile, is not expected to return to the Seahawks, per NFL Network.

Huard: Why Seattle Seahawks aren’t expected to re-sign Bobby Wagner

So which free-agent inside linebackers are still available? Here are a few that are top-100 free agents, per CBS.

For starters, there are a pair of Tampa Bay standouts, Lavonte David and Devin White.

David, 34, is a three-time All-Pro who entered the NFL in 2012, the same year as Wagner. He has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers.

White, 26, was a top-10 pick in 2019 and an All-Pro in 2020.

Willie Gay Jr., a second-round pick of Kansas City in 2020, is also a free agent after four seasons with the Chiefs. Gay, 26, has been a solid player over his four NFL seasons, but has been more of a rotational piece than a three-down linebacker. His highest snap percentage was 69% in 2022.

Tyrel Dodson, 25, was an undrafted free agent in 2019 who had a bit of a breakout year in Buffalo in 2023, when he appeared in all 17 games with 10 starts at linebacker while playing a career-high 51% of the Bills’ defensive snaps.

More on the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason

• Seahawks to lose Jordyn Brooks to Miami, Damien Lewis to Carolina

• Reports: Seattle Seahawks, Leonard Williams agree to deal

• Seahawks open free agency by re-signing TE Noah Fant

• Another Seahawks TE lands in Los Angeles in free agency

• Will Seattle Seahawks draft QB in first round? A look at what it might take

Follow @TheBGustafson