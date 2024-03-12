Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks need backup QB as Drew Lock reportedly finds new team

Mar 12, 2024, 12:19 PM

Drew Lock Seattle Seahawks...

Drew Lock of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a win over the Eagles in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Drew Lock is reportedly leaving the Seattle Seahawks after two years as their backup quarterback.

Free-agent LB Patrick Queen won’t join Macdonald with Seahawks

The 27-year-old Lock has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the New York Giants, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The move leaves the Seahawks in need of a backup QB for Geno Smith, who is expected to return for a third year as Seattle’s starter after having his contract restructured earlier this month.

A 2019 second-round pick by the Denver Broncos out of Missouri, Lock came to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade ahead of the 2022 season. Lock was Denver’s primary starting QB in 2020 but lost the role in 2021.

Will Seahawks draft QB in first round? A look at what it might take

Lock began his time with the Seahawks by competing in training camp to be the Hawks’ starting quarterback with Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup for multiple years in Seattle. Smith ultimately won the job after Lock missed a scheduled preseason start due to COVID-19, the ran with it as he went on to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year and make the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Though Lock didn’t play a down for the Seahawks in 2022, the team remained high on his potential and re-signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract last offseason.

Lock did get his chance to lead the Seahawks’ offense when Smith dealt with a groin injury during the 2023 season, appearing in four games. His best moment came in a 20-17 upset win on Dec. 18 over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, as he led the Seahawks on a game-winning 92-yard drive that ended on a 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left.

For his career, Lock has thrown 28 touchdowns to 23 interceptions along with a 59.7% completion rate in 28 games.

In New York, Lock joins starter Daniel Jones and reserve Tommy DeVito as QBs on the Giants roster.

