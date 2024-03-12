The start of free agency was all about tight ends for the Seattle Seahawks.

After watching two players from the position reportedly leave for Los Angeles, the Seahawks have re-signed another, per multiple reports: Noah Fant.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Fant will sign a two-year, $21 million contract with the Hawks.

The 26-year-old Fant joined Seattle prior to the 2022 season, coming over from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. A first-round pick (20th overall) out of Iowa by Denver in 2019, Fant had back-to-back 600-yard seasons with the Broncos in 2020 and 2021. He also had 562 receiving yards as a rookie.

After coming to the Seahawks, Fant’s production on the stats sheet took a dip as he saw considerably less targets in the Seattle offense. He was targeted over 90 times in 2020 and 2021 each, then caught 50 of 63 targets for 486 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, his debut season with the Hawks. Last season in 17 games, Fant was targeted just 43 times, 23 less than in any other season. He still caught 32 passes for 414 yards.

Shortly after news broke about the reported deal with Fant, it was reported by multiple NFL insiders that Seattle had also re-signed star defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Prior to the reported move with Fant, the only other news of the day regarding Seattle was Colby Parkinson going to the Rams, and their fellow tight end Will Dissly reporting joining the Chargers.

The legal tampering period of free agency began Monday morning, with all teams allowed to sign unrestricted free agents to new contracts beginning Wednesday.

