SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Another Seahawks TE lands in Los Angeles in free agency

Mar 11, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

Seattle Seahawks Will Dissly...

Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly reacts during a 2022 game against the Giants. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The second Seattle Seahawks player to reportedly move in free agency is a lot like the first.

Tight end Will Dissly is joining the Los Angeles Chargers, per multiple reports Monday that came hours after fellow tight end Colby Parkinson went to the Rams, the other NFL team in Los Angeles.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Dissly will sign a three-year, $14 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old Dissly was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick by the Seahawks in 2018 after he wrapped his college career with the UW Huskies. The Montana native had a strong start in the pros, logging a 100-yard game in his NFL debut. Despite playing well when on the field, he struggled with injuries early on his career, missing most of his rookie season with a torn patellar tendon and then most of his second season following an Achilles tear.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Dissly spent six years with Seattle and was mostly healthy for each of the past four seasons. He caught 34 passes on 38 targets for 349 yards in 2022, all career-high numbers, along with three touchdowns. Last season, Dissly had 17 receptions on 22 targets for 172 yards and a TD.

Dissly was one of five veteran players the Seahawks cut in the past week to make room under the salary cap. He had one year left on a three-year, $24 million contract at the time of his release.

The Seahawks have one tight end remaining in free agency: Noah Fant.

The Chargers finished 5-12 last season for last place in the AFC West, while the Seahawks were 9-8 and were third in the NFC West.

