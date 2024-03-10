Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks will cut 2-time Pro Bowler, per report

Mar 10, 2024, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm

Seattle Seahawks Nick Bellore...

Seattle Seahawks fullback Nick Bellore celebrates a touchdown in 2019. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

A fifth veteran Seattle Seahawks player will reportedly be cut before NFL free agency begins this week.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday on social media that two-time Pro Bowler Nick Bellore, a special teams ace, will be let go Monday.

The 34-year-old Bellore has played in all three phases of the game for the Seahawks, as he is both a linebacker and fullback in addition to his special teams duties.

According to Spotrac, Bellore will carry a $1.5 million dead salary cap hit once he is released. He signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Seahawks in February 2023.

A native of Wisconsin and product of the University of Central Michigan, Bellore has been with the Seahawks each of the past five seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023. He initially played for the New York Jets, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011. After four years with the Jets, he spent two seasons each with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks announced last week that they would also part ways with Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, tight end Will Dissly, and defensive tackle Bryan Mone. They also have restructured the contracts of wide receiver Tyler Lockett and quarterback Geno Smith.

Seattle could be looking to clear room to re-sign one-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who they traded two draft picks to acquire from the New York Giants in October. Seahawks general manager and president of football operations John Schneider told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Thursday that retaining Williams, a pending free agent, is “definitely a priority” this offseason.

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency begins Monday, with teams allowed to officially sign unrestricted free agents Wednesday.

