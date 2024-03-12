Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks to lose Jordyn Brooks to Miami, Damien Lewis to Carolina

Mar 12, 2024, 8:30 AM | Updated: 1:27 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks free agency...

Jordyn Brooks of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a sack on Sept. 24, 2023. (Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

(Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Arguably the Seattle Seahawks’ two best picks from their 2020 NFL Draft class are not going to remain with the team on a second contract.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Offseason Tracker: Free agents, coach moves and more

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the team’s first-round pick that year, is reportedly leaving Seattle in free agency for Miami, while guard Damien Lewis, who was the Seahawks’ third-round pick in 2020, is reportedly joining the Carolina Panthers.

Brooks is signing a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Dolphins, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. As for Lewis, his deal is four years in length and worth up to $53 million with $27 million guaranteed over the first two seasons, according to an Associated Press report.

Lewis joins new Carolina head coach Dave Canales, a longtime Seattle assistant who coached with the Seahawks during Lewis’ first three seasons in the NFL.

Brooks, the 27th overall pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, joined the Seahawks as the team’s two top linebackers, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, reached their 30s and neared the end of their time in Seattle.

After playing a partial role on the team’s defense in 2020 as a rookie, Brooks became a full-time player with Wright leaving Seattle for Las Vegas in free agency. Brooks took on an even bigger role in 2022 when Wagner left for Los Angeles in free agency, though Wagner reunited with the Seahawks this past season.

In four years with the Seahawks, Brooks tallied 513 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks and 16 pass deflections in 63 games (55 starts). In those four years, Brooks missed only four regular season games.

Late in 2022, Brooks tore his ACL against the New York Jets, forcing him to miss the Seahawks’ regular season finale and a playoff game. He didn’t miss any time in 2023, however, which was a bit of a surprise. With Brooks recovering from his ACL surgery last offseason, the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option, which would have kept him in Seattle for 2024.

With Brooks leaving, the Seahawks have a very big hole at inside linebacker. Wagner is also a free agent, as is 2023 backup linebacker Devin Bush.

Huard: Why Seahawks aren’t expected to re-sign Bobby Wagner

Lewis was taken 69th overall in 2020 out of LSU, which had just won the national championship.

A four-year starter for the Seahawks, Lewis was initially a right guard as a rookie but spent the last three years at left guard. He joins a revamped Panthers offensive line that reportedly also signed Robert Hunt, formerly with Miami, to a big five-year deal worth up to $100 million. Lewis has started 61 games for Seattle since entering the league.

With Lewis gone, Bumpus expects Seahawks to draft UW lineman

Like at linebacker, the Seahawks have big needs on the offensive line.

Seattle is relatively set at tackle with 2022 first-round pick Charles Cross entering his third year at left tackle and 2022 third-rounder Abraham Lucas back at right tackle, though Lucas missed most of last season with a knee injury and had offseason surgery. The Seahawks’ three Week 1 starting interior linemen – Lewis, center Evan Brown and right guard Phil Haynes – all hit free agency on Monday, though Lewis is the only one of those three that reportedly has a new contract.

Seattle has two potential starters in the mix in 2023 rookies Anthony Bradford, a guard, and Olu Oluwatimi, a center, but the team will very likely address the interior offensive line in one or both of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

More on the Seattle Seahawks and NFL free agency

• Seattle Seahawks cut two-time Pro Bowler Nick Bellore
• TE Colby Parkinson leaving Seattle Seahawks for division rival
• Another Seahawks TE lands in Los Angeles in free agency
• Seahawks open free agency by re-signing TE Noah Fant
• Reports: Seattle Seahawks, Leonard Williams agree to deal

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks draft Troy Fautanu UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

With Lewis gone, Bumpus expects Seahawks to draft UW lineman

With Damien Lewis leaving the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, Michael Bumpus thinks he knows who the Hawks will draft in the first round.

25 minutes ago

Drew Lock Seattle Seahawks...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks need backup QB as Drew Lock reportedly finds new team

After two years as the Seattle Seahawks' backup quarterback, Drew Lock is reportedly leaving the team for the New York Giants.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks free agency Patrick Queen...

Brandon Gustafson

Free-agent LB Patrick Queen won’t join Macdonald with Seahawks

Star free-agent linebacker Patrick Queen will not be following Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks, and will stay in the AFC North.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner free agency...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks aren’t expected to re-sign Bobby Wagner

"I just don't think that's a fit," Brock Huard said of linebacker Bobby Wagner returning to the Seattle Seahawks under Mike Macdonald.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks radio Leonard Williams...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Seahawks, Leonard Williams agree to 3-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks and one-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams agreed on a new contract on the first day of NFL free agency.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Noah Fant...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks open free agency by re-signing TE Noah Fant, per reports

After watching two tight ends leave for Los Angeles, the Seattle Seahawks have re-signed their final free agent at the position, Noah Fant.

20 hours ago

Seahawks to lose Jordyn Brooks to Miami, Damien Lewis to Carolina