SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Watch: Drew Lock leads Seahawks over Eagles with 92-yard TD drive

Dec 18, 2023, 8:36 PM | Updated: 9:18 pm

Drew Lock Seattle Seahawks...

Drew Lock of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after defeating the Eagles on Dec. 18, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The primetime Seattle Seahawks are back, this time with a surprising name at quarterback leading the way: Drew Lock.

Seahawks 20, Eagles 17: Instant Reaction | Recap | Box score

Seattle stunned the Philadelphia Eagles for a 20-17 win on Monday Night Football, with usual backup QB Lock leading a comeback in the second half that culminated in an amazing 92-yard touchdown drive inside the two-minute warning.

Lock received his second straight start despite Geno Smith, who has been dealing with a groin injury, being deemed active for the game. And even though Seattle went into the fourth quarter with just 10 points on the board, Lock led a comeback to hand the defending NFC champion Eagles (10-4) their third straight loss thanks to a game-winning drive in crunch time.

Lock had help from his receivers, of course.

Twice on the final Seattle drive when Lock targeted DK Metcalf, the Seahawks’ star wide receiver made an amazing catch that displayed his jaw-dropping athletic ability.

First was an 18-yard gain where Metcalf only had the use of one arm, and he was able to pin the ball to his leg as he came down with the reception. Also helping was the fact that an Eagles defender’s arm was underneath the ball, keeping it from touching the ground. That got Seattle going, giving the team a first down at its own 26 two plays into a drive that started at the 8-yard line.

Next, a few plays after a 6-yard completion to Metcalf gave the Hawks another fresh set of downs, Metcalf came away with a deep shot between two defenders for the biggest play of the series, a 34-yard catch.

That moved Seattle all the way to Philly’s 29, and it looks even better slowed down.

After two incompletions, Lock delivered the game-winner inside the final 30 seconds, hitting rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard score that showed Metcalf isn’t the only talented member of Seattle’s receivers corps.

Bumpus: How Seattle Seahawks should use JSN moving forward

It was a drive that started with the Seattle Seahawks trailing 17-13 and would require their backup QB Drew Lock to lead them 92 yards in less than two minutes to score a touchdown that may have been necessary to keep their season alive.

No problem.

That wasn’t quite the end of the game, however. Seattle still needed a stop, which came in the form of a Julian Love interception that allowed the Seahawks to kneel the clock out.

It was Love’s second pick of the quarter, as his takeaways played as much of a role in the Seahawks’ late comeback as anything.

The win breathes new life into the Hawks’ season, as they improve to 7-7 with three games to go, the next of which is a Christmas eve meeting with the Titans in Tennessee at 10 a.m. Sunday. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Huard: Seahawks’ interior O-line have been a big part of run game struggles

