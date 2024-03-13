The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly added another outside free agent, and it’s someone with extensive ties to the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Offseason Tracker: Free agents and more

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing center Nick Harris, who spent the last four years with the Cleveland Browns. Prior to entering the NFL, Harris was a four-year starter with the Washington Huskies from 2016-19.

Per Pelissero’s report, Harris’s deal is for one year and $2.51 million and can max out at $3.26 million.

Harris, 25, was a guard at UW for his first two seasons before moving to center for his junior and senior years, both of which he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors. After his standout career with the Huskies, Harris was a fifth-round pick by Cleveland.

Harris has appeared in 40 games during his four-year NFL career, including four starts. He missed all of 2022 with a knee injury.

Harris returning to Seattle isn’t just a reunion geographically, it’s a reunion with a former coach of his.

The Seahawks’ new offensive line coach is Scott Huff, who was the O-line coach at UW from 2017-2023. That means Huff was Harris’ position coach for three seasons at Washington.

Harris’ addition to the Seahawks gives them much-needed depth along the interior of the offensive line. The Seahawks’ Week 1 starters at the two guard spots and center all hit free agency this week, and left guard Damien Lewis reportedly has a new home.

The Seahawks have two potential starters there in 2023 rookies Anthony Bradford (guard) and Olu Oluwatimi (center), but that’s about it. At least on paper, it would appear Harris will challenge Oluwatimi for the center position.

With Lewis gone, Bumpus expects Seattle Seahawks to draft UW lineman

Follow @TheBGustafson