SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks signing veteran TE Pharaoh Brown, per report

Mar 12, 2024, 8:21 PM

Seattle Seahawks Pharaoh Brown...

Tight end Pharaoh Brown of the New England Patriots reacts after catching a pass in a 2023 game. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown after losing two players at the position early in free agency.

Huard: Free agency showing why Seahawks won’t trade DK Metcalf

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who first reported the news of the 29-year-old Brown heading to Seattle on Tuesday night, Seattle and Brown have an agreement on a one-year contract with a $3.2 million base salary with incentives that can push it up to $3.9 million.

Brown played 17 games and started 11 for the Patriots last season. He caught 13 passes for a career-high 208 receiving yards and a touchdown with New England.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Brown was initially an undrafted signing by the Raiders in 2017 after his college career at Oregon. He played in two games that season, then next appeared in nine games with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Brown established himself as a reliable player over the next few years with the Houston Texans, making 14 catches on 16 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games in 2020. Though he was released by Houston in October 2022, he was quickly picked up again by Cleveland, where he played 13 games that season including five starts.

On Monday, Seahawks tight ends Colby Parkinson (Rams) and Will Dissly (Chargers) reportedly agreed to contracts with new teams as the legal tampering period of free agency began. Teams can officially sign free agents from other teams beginning Wednesday.

The Seahawks have also reportedly re-signed tight end Noah Fant in the first week of NFL free agency. The position could be one of emphasis under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who made good use of tight ends in the UW Huskies’ passing game over the past two years.

