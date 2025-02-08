Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Beniers’ OT goal caps Kraken rally in 3-2 win over Flames

Feb 8, 2025, 10:43 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz celebrates Beniers' game-winning goal during a 2025 game. (Jeff McIntosh/AP via The Canadian Press)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matty Beniers scored on a power play at 2:58 of overtime after the Seattle Kraken overcame a late two-goal deficit in a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT): Box Score

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist apiece, with Wright scoring with 6:48 left and Burakovsky tying it 2:07 later in the final game for both teams before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Joey Daccord made 27 saves for Seattle in his 12th start in the last 13 games.

Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots.

Takeaways

Kraken: Daccord started for the 12th time in 13 games. He improved to 19-14-3.

Flames: Looking to spark the offense, coach Ryan Huska changed the makeup of all four lines. Among the new combinations was Frost and Joel Farabee, acquired last week from the Philadelphia Flyers, being put on the same line with Yegor Sharangovich.

Key moment

Frost was whistled for holding at 1:41 of overtime when he tied up Vince Dunn on the backcheck.

Key stat

Calgary has lost four in a row at home.

Up next

After the break, the Kraken are at Florida on Feb. 22, and the Flames host San Jose on Feb. 23.

More on the Seattle Kraken

• Seattle Kraken forward expected to miss extended time
• Kraken put struggling Grubauer on waivers to send him to minors

Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand...

Allyson Ballard

Stolarz makes 27 saves to help Maple Leafs beat Kraken 3-1

Eeli Tolvanen's goal in the third period was all the Seattle Kraken could muster against Toronto.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn...

The Associated Press

Kraken rally for point, fall to Red Wings 5-4 in shootout

The Seattle Kraken erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, but fell on Patrick Kane's NHL-record 53rd career shootout goal.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames Yegor Sharangovich...

Zach Martin

Calgary Flames use power play to beat Seattle Kraken 3-2

Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored on the power play in Calgary’s three-goal first period and the Flames held on to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Sunday night.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde...

Zac Hereth

Key Kraken player expected to miss extended time

An original Seattle Kraken member is out five to seven weeks after sports hernia surgery. Plus, netminder Philipp Grubauer clears waivers.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Montour...

Shane Lantz

Montour snaps scoreless streak, Kraken rout Sharks 6-2

Brandon Montour broke a 20-game scoreless streak and four more Seattle Kraken players netted goals in the win.

9 days ago

