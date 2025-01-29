SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken put goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers Wednesday with the purpose of sending him to the minors, and he would be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds if he clears.

Grubauer has struggled in 21 starts this season, losing 16 of them. His .866 save percentage and 3.83 goals-against average rank last in the NHL this season among netminders who have played in at least 17 games.

The 33-year-old German has two more seasons left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $5.9 million, which ranks 14th and 11th highest for goalies signed for 2025-26 and 2026-27, respectively. That makes it highly unlikely he is claimed by any of the league’s other 31 teams, even with the cap expected to increase dramatically.

Grubauer would be the latest Stanley Cup champion sent to the AHL. The St. Louis Blues are expected to assign Brandon Saad to their affiliate in Springfield after the veteran forward cleared waivers Wednesday.

Grubauer was the Washington Capitals’ playoff-opening Game 1 starter when they won the Cup in 2018, and he was a Vezina Trophy finalist with Colorado in 2021.

