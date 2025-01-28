SEATTLE (AP) — Mason McTavish scored the tying goal early in the second period and assisted on Robby Fabbri’s go-ahead goal 4:35 later, sending the Anaheim Ducks to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks, who took the lead for good with three goals in the first eight minutes of the second. Anaheim has won three straight after losing seven of eight.

McTavish, Fabbri, LaCombe and Vatrano each finished with a goal and an assist. Ryan Strome had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Mitchell Stephens, Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer turned away 17 shots.

