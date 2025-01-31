The Seattle Kraken expect forward Yanni Gourde to miss five to seven weeks after undergoing sports hernia surgery, general manager Ron Francis announced in a release from the team Friday.

Seattle Kraken put struggling Grubauer on waivers to send him to minors

Gourde, an alternative captain and original member of the franchise, was placed on injured reserve earlier this month with a lower-body injury. He last played in Seattle’s 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Jan. 2.

In 35 games this season, he has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists).

The 33-year-old Gourde has been a key member of the team since being selected in the 2021 expansion draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning and had missed just 11 regular season games in his previous three seasons with the Kraken. He had back-to-back 48-point campaigns in his first two seasons, led Seattle with 54 takeaways in 2021-22 and was second with 62 and 65 takeaways, respectively, over the past two campaigns.

Gourde is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season and was thought of as a potential trade chip for Seattle, which currently sits eight points out of the Western Conference’s final wild card berth at 23-27-3. But the timeframe for his return likely means he won’t play again before the NHL’s March 7 trade deadline.

Seattle is 6-8-0 since Gourde was placed on IR.

Seattle Kraken goalie clears waivers

Veteran goaltender Philipp Grubauer cleared waivers and was assigned to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds by the Kraken on Thursday.

Seattle placed the struggling netminder on waivers Wednesday with the intention of sending him to the minors.

Grubauer was the first big signing for Francis and the Kraken and landed a six-year deal before the franchise’s inaugural season. But he’s mostly struggled since a stellar showing in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and has been passed up on the depth chart by Joey Daccord.

In 21 games this season, Grubauer went 5-15-1 with a career-low .866 save percentage and 3.83 goals allowed per game.

Grubauer, 33, has two years remaining on his contract and is due to make $5.9 million in each season.

Kaapo Kakko excited for fresh start with Seattle Kraken

