Tyler Lockett is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in Seattle Seahawks franchise history.

But given his age, declining production and rising salary cap hit, the 32-year-old veteran is widely regarded as Seattle’s most likely cap casualty this offseason.

According to Over The Cap, Lockett carries a $30.895 million cap hit for 2025, which would be the third-highest on the team behind veteran quarterback Geno Smith and star wideout DK Metcalf.

Seattle is currently projected to be $13.5 million over the cap in 2025, which is the fourth-worst cap situation in the league. By releasing Lockett, the Seahawks could clear $17 million in cap space.

During a press conference to introduce new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Tuesday, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald was asked about Lockett’s future with the team.

“I think we’re working through that right now,” Macdonald said. “But those decisions will happen probably when the time comes in the next month or two.”

Lockett has a $5.3 million roster bonus due March 16, so a decision likely will be made before then.

Since being drafted by Seattle as a third-round pick in 2015, Lockett has racked up 8,594 receiving yards and 61 touchdown catches over his 10-year career with the Seahawks. He ranks second in franchise history in both categories, trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

Lockett had four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2019 to 2022, but has seen his production slip the past two years.

In 2023, he totaled 894 receiving yards and five TD catches while playing through a nagging hamstring injury.

This past season, Lockett had 49 catches for 600 yards and two TDs – all of which were his lowest totals since 2017. He fell to third in Seattle’s receiving pecking order, with 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba experiencing a breakout 1,130-yard season and Metcalf posting 992 yards.

Prior to Seattle’s regular-season finale last month, Lockett spoke to reporters about the possibility of his Seahawks career coming to an end.

“It went through my mind that maybe this could be my last Thursday practice or my last Friday practice with being part of the team,” Lockett said. “But again, those conversations are going to be had at the end of the season.

“To me, there’s no hostility,” he added. “… There’s always love on my side of things.”

