Brock Huard: The Seattle Seahawks’ top 2 priorities now

With the Super Bowl in the rear-view mirror, the clock is now ticking on the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ options to tame their salary cap crunch

The annual NFL Scouting Combine begins in less than two weeks on Feb. 24 in Indianapolis.

Then on March 4, there’s the deadline for teams to designate franchise or transition players.

On March 10, NFL free agency starts in earnest with a two-day negotiating period. On March 12, teams can sign free agents.

And before you know it, the NFL Draft from April 24-26 is here.

But before all that starts, the Seahawks have some priorities to get done, according to Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard. And the sooner, the better.

“We know this after 15 years of watching this, there is a prioritization to their offseason,” Huard said of the Seahawks during Tuesday’s Blue 88 segment on Brock and Salk. “And right now it is get Ernest Jones signed.”

Huard pointed at linebacker Ernest Jones IV as the player who is in the same spot for Seattle this offseason as defensive end Leonard Williams was a year ago. Like Williams in 2024, Jones was a midseason trade acquisition by the Seahawks who is now a pending free agent, and it’s no secret the team wants him back. So like the Seahawks were able to get an agreement with Williams on the first day of the two-day negotiating period last offseason, it would behoove them to get something together with Jones before he hits the open market.

One good sign for Seattle is that Jones has been clear that he expects to be back with the Seahawks for 2025.

Related: Jones’ strong statement about Seattle Seahawks future

“Last year, it was Leonard Williams – we’re going to get Leonard done, and we’re going to get this taken care of in February and he’s going to be our guy. We’re going to get this deal done,” Huard said. “So I think of their impending free agents, (Jones) is the No. 1.”

So what’s priority No. 2?

“Let’s get this thing done with Geno,” Huard said, referring to quarterback Geno Smith.

The 34-year-old Smith has a big salary cap hit for 2025, his last season under contract, at the same time the team is feeling a cap crunch. It’s expected the Seahawks will ink an extension with him that will allow them to spread out that cap hit over multiple years, however, especially after they seemed to send a message over the weekend about their commitment to him.

What about an O-line stalwart?

Huard’s co-host Mike Salk mentioned another player whose contract situation could be seen as a priority for the Seahawks to address this offseason: tackle Charles Cross, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022.

Why isn’t he a priority like Jones and Smith?

“Because Charles Cross isn’t an impending free agent,” Salk said.

Responded Huard: “Correct. They don’t have to do that. Time is not ticking right on anybody in that ’22 class.”

Which Seattle Seahawks from ’22 draft will get extensions?

Cross, in fact, may not hit free agency until 2027 if Seattle decides to pick up a fifth-year option that comes with drafting a player in the first round. There’s maybe more urgency with other players from the 2022 draft class like running back Kenneth Walker III and edge Boye Mafe, but they’re unlikely to be top priorities this offseason either.

“After three (seasons), you can sign these guys – Ken and Boye and them – but you don’t have to. You can put that restricted tag (on them) and they’re under contract and everything else,” he said. “So no, I think business No. 1 is let’s find the right deal with Ernest, and let’s take care and get this thing done with Geno. I think that those are the top two priorities the next few weeks.”

Seattle Sports host and FOX football analyst Brock Huard answers three football questions in the Blue 88 segment at 7:45 a.m. during each episode of Brock and Salk.

