As football has evolved throughout the years, so has the tight end position.

The days of big-bodied, in-line blockers taking the majority of the snaps have passed by in favor of players with versatile skill sets that can affect games as difference-making receivers and blockers. As the role has grown, so has its importance.

During a conversation with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Tuesday, new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak shared just how key tight ends are in his scheme.

“I think it’s such a critical position in our scheme for sure, because you’re involved in the run and pass game and protection,” Kubiak said. “I think obviously you’re looking for, No. 1, a guy that can contribute to blocking in the run game, and then a guy that can stretch the field. You’re looking, especially nowadays, (for) a guy that you can rip the seams (with) and guys that can make explosive plays in between the hashes for you, and then a guy that can go block a 265-pound defensive end. So that’s not an easy guy to find.”

What does it mean for Noah Fant?

The Seahawks overhauled their tight end room last offseason when all three players in their rotation were heading to free agency. Noah Fant (who re-signed on a two-year, $21 million deal) was the only one who returned in 2024.

Kubiak is set to have a little more stability as he comes in with Fant and 2024 fourth-round pick AJ Barner still under contract. Veteran Pharoah Brown is the only one of the team’s top-three tight ends set to hit free agency this offseason.

However, Fant also is a candidate to be a salary cap causality as the team attempts to navigate is difficult cap situation for 2025. The Seahawks are projected to be roughly $16.7 million over in effective cap space next season, according to OverTheCap. Fant carries the seventh-largest cap hit of any player, and the team could save about $8.9 million if it cuts him before June 1.

Fant stands out for his abilities as a receiver, which was a major factor in him being a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019. But he’s shown to be a liability at times as a blocker. According to PFF, Fant graded out 67th out of 74 tight ends in run blocking and 69th in pass blocking.

Kubiak mentioned Fant as a player he’s excited to work with and sees tight end as a position where a team can carry different types of players who specialize in certain facets, but he made it clear they all need to be able to do one thing.

“It’s definitely (a position where) you find guys in that tight end room that can probably major in different things – bigger tight ends that are better at blocking and your move tight ends that can catch the ball better,” Kubiak said. “But at the end of the day, both those better be able to block.”

Hear the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story.

