After drafting Byron Murphy II with their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks wouldn’t take another defensive tackle in the first round this year – or would they?

NFL Network insider and former league scout Daniel Jeremiah has the Seahawks taking Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 18 overall in his first mock draft. Jeremiah, who also serves as a radio color voice for the Los Angeles Chargers, explained why he has Grant going to Seattle in the first round during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I’m gonna play him at guard,” Jeremiah jokingly said. “No, to me, that was one where you’re just doing the familiarity … (I’ve been) around the Charger guys who have Michigan ties, and the way they talk about Kenneth Grant and what he’s capable of and the ability that he has, obviously there’s going be a familiarity there in Seattle to appreciate that of what he ultimately could be.”

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has some familiarity with the Michigan way of thinking after spending one season with the Wolverines as the defensive coordinator under now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2021 (one year before Grant arrived on campus). Macdonald was also a member of John Harbaugh’s staff with the Baltimore Ravens before coming to Seattle, which is another factor as to why Jeremiah could see Grant being selected by the Seahawks.

“I think there’s also some of that Baltimore existence there in Seattle, which is: we’re not going to get completely hung up on where our need is, we’re never going to pass up on great players,” Jeremiah said. “And that’s what Baltimore has done forever to the point where (Hall of Fame left tackle) Jonathan Ogden played guard as a rookie. (Two-time Pro Bowl tight end) Todd Heap was a backup to Shannon Sharpe (another Hall of Famer). I can go on and on and on (with) a million of these things. But you don’t pass up on great players.”

‘As much ability as anybody’ in draft

Grant has been a key part of the Michigan defense for the past two years and became a full-time starter in 2024. He was an All-Big Ten selection in each of the past two seasons and a third-team All-American in 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 342-pound defensive tackle had 32 tackles (18 solo), seven tackles for loss, five passes defended, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries last season. He graded out as the No. 14 interior defensive lineman at the FBS level, according to Pro Football Focus.

Michigan DT Kenneth Grant weighs 340 pounds. Watch big No. 78 show off the wheels on this tackle from behind. 👀@KennyGrant78 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/nUjeq5sBv3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2023

NFL.com projects Grant as an eventual “plus starter” and a “two-down nose tackle.”

“He’s got as much ability as anybody in the draft,” Jeremiah said. “He hasn’t got it all together just yet, but there’s not many people walking around planet earth that are 340 pounds that can that can move like this kid can.”

Grant showed off some of his raw strength in last year’s national title game against the UW Huskies, bulldozing through left guard Nate Kalepo to sack quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Jeremiah noted that the Seahawks would be picking Grant based more on what they would expect from down the line rather than his rookie season.

“You’re not going to be getting year one what you’re going to be getting year three,” he said. “You’re drafting him for year three.”

Hear the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

