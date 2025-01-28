Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba earns Pro Bowl nod

Jan 28, 2025, 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:16 pm

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Jaxon Smith-Njigba is being rewarded for his breakout season.

The Kubiak File: What insiders said about Seattle Seahawks’ new OC

The second-year Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was added to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday in place of Washington Commanders standout Terry McLaurin.

Smith-Njigba is the third Seahawk to be named to the Pro Bowl, joining cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Williams was added to the roster earlier this week. Smith-Njigba’s addition makes it 14 straight seasons with at least three Pro Bowl representatives for the Seahawks, according to Seahawks.com.

Smith-Njigba tied Tyler Lockett’s single-season franchise record with 100 receptions to go along with team highs of 1,130 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. All were career highs. He finished 10th in the league in receptions and 12th in receiving yards.

The Ohio State product excelled primarily as a slot receiver, leading the league with 83 receptions and 933 receiving yards from the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

It was a big step up in production for the 2023 first-round pick. He had 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. After posting a single-game high of 63 receiving yards in 2023, he broke that mark nine times this past season, including a run of eight weeks in a row. He also had three games with at least 110 receiving yards.

Smith-Njigba joins Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, New York’s Malik Nabers and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans as the NFC receiving corps at the Pro Bowl. Nabers and Evans replaced Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dallas’ Ceedee Lamb.

This season’s Pro Bowl Games take place in Orlando. The Skills Show is at 4 p.m. Thursday and the flag football game and more skills competitions start noon Sunday.

