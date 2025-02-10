Geno Smith’s future with the Seattle Seahawks has continued to linger as the biggest question facing the franchise this offseason.

But this past weekend, there were two signs that could signal where the team stands on its 34-year-old veteran quarterback.

The first came in a FOX 13 TV interview with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. When asked whether he expects Smith to be his starting quarterback in 2025, Macdonald didn’t hesitate.

“Heck yeah, man,” Macdonald said. “Geno’s our quarterback. I don’t understand the conversation. It’s pretty obvious this guy’s a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him.

“We’ve had a lot of non-football conversations – to keep it legal – over the last month or so, and I know he’s really excited about (new offensive coordinator) Klint (Kubiak) taking over. This guy, he’s a great player, man. And we can win a championship with Geno Smith. We really believe that, and I can’t wait to get back to work with him.”

The second sign came on social media. Shortly after the Super Bowl ended on Sunday night, the Seahawks’ accounts posted a photo of Smith standing in the Lumen Field tunnel, getting set to take the field. It was accompanied with the text: “2025 SEASON STARTS NOW.”

During Monday’s Blue 88 segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard explained why he thinks that’s particularly notable.

“Who’s in the picture?” Huard said. “Is it Spoon? Is it JSN? Who’s front and center in the picture? No. 7, Geno Smith. That’s from the Seahawks. That’s branding. That’s very clear messaging. They don’t do those things unintentionally.”

The situation with Geno Smith

Smith is signed with the Seahawks through 2025, having inked a three-year, $75 million contract extension in March 2023. But given the veteran quarterback’s rising salary cap hit and his reported desire for a new deal, it’s unlikely either side would want Smith to play out the 2025 season on his current contract. According to Over The Cap, Smith’s cap hit skyrockets from $26.4 million last year to $44.5 million in 2025.

That essentially leaves the Seahawks with two realistic options. They could sign Smith to an extension on a restructured deal that reduces his cap hit, or they could either trade or release Smith, which would clear $31 million in cap space according to OTC.

After Macdonald’s comments and the Seahawks’ social media post, Huard said he’s confident Smith will be the team’s quarterback this fall.

“That’s very clear messaging,” Huard said. “… He’s gonna be here. They’re gonna find a way to redo that deal, and I feel very, very strongly about that.”

A report by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Sunday adds further credence to that.

“The Seahawks appear to be all-in on Geno Smith for 2025 at a time that he is headed into a contract year,” Pelissero said on NFL Network’s ‘NFL GameDay Morning.’ “Smith is due about $25 million in 2025, which would be obviously at the low end of the veteran quarterback pay scale. Smith actually wanted a raise a year ago, but as a matter of organizational policy, the Seahawks don’t renegotiate deals with multiple years left.

“This time around, I would anticipate them to do something with Smith’s contract to make sure that he’s being compensated in a fair manner, while also allowing them to have the flexibility to continue to seek a long-term answer at the position.”

Listen to the full Blue 88 segment with Brock Huard at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

