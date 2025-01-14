Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks request interview with fourth OC candidate

Jan 14, 2025, 2:51 PM

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks huddles with the offense during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


The list of known candidates for the Seattle Seahawks’ open offensive coordinator position has reportedly grown to four.

Seattle Seahawks OC Search: Insiders weigh in on each candidate

The Seahawks have requested an interview with Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

The 28-year-old Udinski is in his third season with the Vikings and second as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach. He previously spent two seasons as an assistant on the Carolina Panthers’ staff.

With the Vikings, Udinski has helped seventh-year quarterback Sam Darnold have a career year starting in the place of injured first-round pick J.J. McCarthy this season. Minnesota was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round Monday night.

The Vikings ranked ninth in the league in scoring, 12th in total yards, sixth in passing and 28th in rushing this season.

Udinski played defensive end at Townson University from 2016-18 and began his coaching career in 2019 as a graduate assistant at Baylor University.

The Seahawks have reportedly interviewed Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to replace Ryan Grubb, who was let go the day after Seattle’s season ended short of the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

However, ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson reported Tuesday that the team has interviewed more than just the three previously reported candidates for the job. The additional candidates are unknown.

Seattle finished 18th in the league in scoring, 14th in total offense, sixth in passing and 28th in rushing in their lone season with Grubb leading the offense.

