SEATTLE MARINERS

Feb 11, 2025, 10:03 AM

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday which cap logos will be on the plaques for all five of this year’s inductees.

There’s no surprise with the headliner of the class, Ichiro Suzuki, who will have the cap of the Seattle Mariners after receiving all but one vote in his first year on the ballot.

CC Sabathia will have a New York Yankees logo on his cap, Billy Wagner the Houston Astros, Dave Parker the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dick Allen the Philadelphia Phillies.

Players and their families give input on the choices to the hall, which makes the final decisions.

Inductees could make the pick through the 2001 induction, and the hall took over the decision ahead of the 2002 vote. The change followed reports in 1999 that Tampa Bay offered to compensate the newly retired Wade Boggs if his plaque bore a Devil Rays logo. Boggs was inducted in 2005 and his plaque has a Boston Red Sox logo.

Suzuki played for the Mariners in 14 of 19 seasons (2001-12, 2018-19) and also for the Yankees (2012-14) and Miami (2015-17).

Sabathia spent the last 11 seasons of a 19-year big league career with the Yankees (2009-19) after pitching for Cleveland (2001-08) and Milwaukee (2008).

Wagner pitched for Houston for his first nine seasons (1995-2003), then played for Philadelphia (2004-05), the New York Mets (2006-09), Boston (2009) and Atlanta (2010).

Parker spent his first 11 seasons with Pittsburgh (1973-83), then played for Cincinnati (1984-87), Oakland (1988-89), Milwaukee (1990), California (1991) and Toronto (1991).

Allen played for the Phillies in nine seasons (1963-69, 1975-76) while also spending time with St. Louis (1970), the Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland (1977).

Inductions will take place July 27. Plaques include an image of the person and list of accomplishments in about 90 words, including each team a person played for or managed.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

