The Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 season has officially come to a close – on a high note, at least. The Hawks went back and forth with the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams, eventually coming out on top 30-25 after Geno Smith’s career-high fourth touchdown pass of the day and a subsequent stop by Seattle’s defense.

Seahawks beat Rams | Observations | Stats

As we do after each Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions to the win from some of Seattle Sports’ voices. This time, it’s an all-Wyman and Bob edition, featuring Bob Stelton and his co-host, Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman, as well as their producer and frequent guest host Mike Lefko.

See what they have to say below, and catch them from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports for even more on the Seahawks. And for more on the end of the Seahawks’ season, click here for Stacy Rost’s postgame column.

There will be plenty of time to debate the futures of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2025, but in the final game of the season, the Seahawks did what they were supposed to do – beat a team that ran all of their backups out there.

Congratulations to Geno on a tremendous day and reaching his incentives to earn an extra $6 million this season. Also a congratulations to coach Mike Macdonald on winning 10 games in his first season.

There will be more than a few things to debate and wring our hands about, but there are also more than a few pieces of this team to be optimistic about. Certainly no playoffs is incredibly disappointing, but considering the amount of turnover on the roster and obviously a brand new coaching staff, not to mention the national voices predicting this to be a losing season for the Seahawks, there is definitely much to look forward to with this team. There are also certainly many holes to fill.

How they deal with all of the questions in the offseason is going to be fascinating to watch, but this season feels like a great first step forward.

Dave Wyman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Sports (@seattlesports710)

We have come to the end, so the immediate reaction to this game takes on more of an overarching season retrospective for this one.

It feels a little strange trying to dive into stats for this one when the season is over, but the Seahawks put on quite an entertaining performance to end what was a very impressive debut season for Mike Macdonald. Missing the playoffs does hurt but 10 wins for a first-time head coach is undeniably impressive.

There are plenty of questions and discussions to be had over the next few weeks and months about the shape of this roster, but if this is the base level of what this group can achieve, then there are a myriad of reasons to be optimistic about what the ceiling can be in the future.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Why the 2024 Seahawks are an outlier in the history books

• Big Ray: Why it was a ‘discovery mode’ season for Seahawks

• What was the Seahawks’ biggest mistake in 2024?

• Huard on Big Cat’s Pro Bowl snub: ‘What planet are we on?’

• Four big offseason questions for Seattle Seahawks