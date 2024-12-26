Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Inactives: Who’s in and out for Seahawks and Bears

Dec 26, 2024, 3:59 PM

Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald...

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears have set their inactives lists for their Thursday Night Football meeting on the day after Christmas.

Schlereth weighs in on Geno Smith’s future with Seahawks

Seattle’s list doesn’t include much surprise, as the Seahawks had deemed three players out on Wednesday and none as either questionable or probable.

See the Seahawks’ inactives below:

As noted in the social media by the Seahawks announcing the list, Jaren Hall is an emergency third quarterback despite being inactive. Seattle QB Geno Smith has been playing through a knee injury that he suffered on Dec. 15 against Green Bay.

Missing on the list is starting running back Kenneth Walker III, who was one of the three players ruled out Wednesday. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, ending his season due to an ankle injury. Taking his place on Seattle’s roster is George Holani, a 25-year-old undrafted running back out of Boise State who was signed off of the Seahawks’ practice squad. Holani has appeared in three games for the Seahawks this year.

Seahawks place Kenneth Walker III on IR, add RB to active roster

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

Left guard Teven Jenkins (calf), safeties Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot) and Tarvarius Moore (knee), and former Seahawks running back Travis Homer (hamstring) had all been ruled out for Chicago in Wednesday. The Bears notably get defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (knee) back on the field after he missed the two previous games. He was ruled questionable on Wednesday’s injury report. A second-round NFL Draft pick out of Florida in 2023, Dexter has five sacks, 16 QB hits, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 13 games this year.

The 8-7 Seahawks need a win on Thursday night to ensure their playoff hopes will make it to next week’s season finale when they play the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (9-6). If the Seahawks lose Thursday night and the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Seattle would be eliminated from postseason contention.

The Seahawks and Bears kick off at 5:15 p.m. at Soldier Field. Hear full radio coverage on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps.

