The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without their top running back when they meet the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Kenneth Walker III is one of three players the Seahawks listed on Wednesday as out for the game. Walker missed two games earlier this month with a calf injury, and while he returned last Sunday in a loss to Minnesota, he left that contest with a new ankle injury.

Walker, a second-round pick in 2022 out of Michigan State by Seattle, has played 11 games this season with 573 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 153 carries for an average of 3.7 yards per touch. All are on pace to be career-low totals for the third-year back, though he has set career-highs in the passing game this year with 46 receptions on 53 targets for 299 yards.

The 8-7 Seahawks will turn to Zach Charbonnet again as the lead option out of the backfield, as he is clear to play Thursday despite dealing with an elbow injury.

Also ruled out for Seattle are tight end Brady Russell (foot) and safety K’Von Wallace (ankle), the latter of whom is on injured reserve but has been designated to return.

No Seahawks are listed as doubtful or questionable for Thursday.

As for the 4-11 Bears, they have ruled out left guard Teven Jenkins (calf), safeties Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot) and Tarvarius Moore (knee), and former Seahawks running back Travis Homer (hamstring).

Thursday’s game is set for 5:15 p.m., with radio coverage being carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. with the pregame show.

