SEATTLE KRAKEN

Want to see top Seattle Kraken draft pick play in person? He’s here

Dec 11, 2024, 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:38 pm

Berkly Catton is selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eight overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Kraken gave some of their fans on the eastern side of the state a little extra to cheer about during the 2024 NHL Draft.

But for the fans closer to Seattle, it’s now their turn as they’ll have a few opportunities to see prospect Berkly Catton coming up.

The Kraken picked Catton with the No. 8 overall selection in the first round of the draft in June, and it made for a pretty cool story because Catton has been with the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs since the 2021-22 campaign. If you’re not all that familiar with the WHL, the 22-team league has five franchises in Washington, including two in the Puget Sound: the Seattle Thunderbirds, who play at Kent’s ShoWare Center, and the Everett Silvertips, who call Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena home.

Catton actually made his season debuts in both Kent and Everett recently. On Nov. 22, the 18-year-old center had an assist and the lone goal in a shootout, helping the Chiefs beat the Silvertips in Everett. And on Sunday night, he played in a 3-1 win for Spokane over the Thunderbirds in Kent. The latter game was just the first part of a two-game series, as the Chiefs and T-birds will take the ShoWare Center ice again at 7:05 p.m. Friday night.

There are a few more dates worth circling on your calendar. Catton and the Chiefs will be back in Everett on both Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 1, and will come back for one last game against the Thunderbirds on Friday, Feb. 7.

The games in Everett make for an especially compelling matchup as the Silvertips feature the most recent WHL No. 1 overall pick, Landon DuPont, who is projected to be the top pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Catton is currently second in the WHL with 33 assists, third with 47 points, and 24th with 14 goals this season. Last season, he finished third in goals and fourth in points in the WHL.

YouTube video

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound lefty shooter entered this season as NHL.com’s No. 2 Kraken prospect behind only Shane Wright, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft who has seven goals in 26 games with Seattle.

Catton was the first overall pick in the WHL Draft by Spokane in 2021.

