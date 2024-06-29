Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners open homestand against Twins

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken select Berkly Catton No. 8 overall in NHL Draft

Jun 28, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm

Seattle Kraken first-round pick Berkly Catton...

Berkly Catton is selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eight overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Kraken continued their trend of investing in offensive firepower early in the NHL Draft, selecting forward Berkly Catton from the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft Friday.

Morosi: Why Dan Bylsma is ‘best possible’ coach for Seattle Kraken

Catton, 18, is coming off two stellar seasons with the Chiefs where he proved himself as one of the more dangerous offensive players in the WHL.

Catton was the WHL Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 when he totaled 55 points with 23 goals and 22 assists. He built on that in his 18-year-old season, peppering goalies with 54 goals to go along with 62 assists. Catton posted 14 multi-goal games and was third in goals and fourth in points in the WHL last season.

Catton is ranked as the No. 8 overall North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft, a team captain for Canada Red at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge and helped Canada to bronze at the 2023 U18 World Juniors.

A left-handed shooter, Catton measures in at 5 foot 10 and 175 pounds.

The Kraken have taken a forward or center in the first round of all four drafts in team history.

The NHL Draft continues Saturday with rounds 2-7 starting at 8:30 a.m. Seattle currently holds eight picks on the draft’s second day.

More news from Seattle Sports

Mariners reliever Gregory Santos to begin rehab assignment
Big Game Hunting: Two splashy potential Mariners trade targets
Why an insider expects Seahawks to turn fans’ heads in 2024
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf is catching Russell Wilson passes again
Rost: The two things about first-place Mariners’ season that are baffling
Salk: The Griffeys, the Brons, and the joy of father-son teammates
What can be expected from new-look UW Huskies this fall?
NBA Draft: WSU Cougars, Gonzaga players selected in 2nd round

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken draft prospects...

Zac Hereth

Who experts are predicting Kraken to take in first round of NHL Draft

A look at four different first-round NHL mock draft projections for the Seattle Kraken with the eighth overall pick.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken trade target...

Zac Hereth

Kraken reportedly interested in former first-round pick

The Seattle Kraken were recently linked to Carolina Hurricanes centerman Martin Necas as a trade target during an NHL Tonight segment.

21 days ago

New Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma...

Zac Hereth

Morosi: Why Dan Bylsma is ‘best possible’ coach for Kraken

NHL insider Jon Morosi explains why he believes new head coach Dan Bylsma was the right hire for the Seattle Kraken.

27 days ago

Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis...

Mike Salk

Salk: Who Seattle Kraken can target in crucial offseason

Seattle Sports co-host Mike Salk analyzes the Seattle Kraken and two offseason additions the team could make to improve.

1 month ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

Brent Stecker

Potential Sonics return may have played role in Kraken coach change

The Seattle Kraken may have shown more urgency in letting Dave Hakstol go because the NBA could be close to bringing the Sonics back to town.

1 month ago

Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma...

Brent Stecker

NHL insider: Why Dan Bylsma was chosen as Kraken coach

Longtime NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada shared a few things that led the Seattle Kraken coach job landing with Dan Bylsma.

1 month ago

Kraken select Berkly Catton No. 8 overall in NHL Draft