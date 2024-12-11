Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Barkov, Reinhart help Florida beat Seattle Kraken 2-1 in shootout

Dec 10, 2024, 10:28 PM

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 10, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the tying goal late in the second period and then scored in the shootout, and Sam Reinhart scored the clinching shootout goal as the Florida Panthers beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Florida Panthers 2, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

Reinhart also had the assist on Barkov’s equalizer.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who had 17 saves through regulation and overtime, made stick saves on Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the shootout.

Chandler Stephenson’s third goal of the season gave the Kraken (14-14-2) a 1-0 lead with 4:21 left in the opening period. Jared McCann had the secondary assist, his 100th in a Kraken uniform.

Barkov’s ninth goal of the season on a shot from the right circle tied it for Florida (18-9-2) with 1:01 left in the second period, with Reinhart notching his 20th assist.

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord finished with 32 saves.

Takeaways

Florida Panthers: Florida had been on a scoring spree, tallying 31 goals in its previous six games. The Panthers had at least three goals in each of those games, plus two games with six goals and one with seven. Their last game with just one was Nov. 25 in a 4-1 loss to Washington.

Seattle Kraken: Brandon Montour saw 22 minutes, 30 seconds of ice time against his former team, but got just one shot on goal. Montour had 37 goals and 147 points in 239 career games with the Panthers, helping them win the Stanley Cup on June 24, then signed with the Kraken as a free agent on July 1.

Key moment

Barkov went around to Daccod’s left side to knock in his shootout attempt, then Reinhart did the same, keeping the puck just out of reach of Daccord’s left pad to tuck it into the far corner.

Key stat

In addition to Daccord’s 32 saves, the Kraken blocked 18 more shots by the Panthers.

Up next

Panthers visit Vancouver on Thursday; Kraken host Boston on Thursday.

