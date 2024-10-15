Two Seattle Mariners are in the running to be recognized as the best defenders at their position in the American League.

Catcher Cal Raleigh and utilityman Dylan Moore were named 2024 Rawlings Gold Gold Award finalists on Tuesday, as announced by MLB.

Raleigh is up for the award for a second time, having also been nominated in 2022. He led all of baseball with 26 runners caught stealing and 1,122 innings caught this year. Raleigh also led the AL with 13 framing runs and tied for first with 16 runs saved.

The 27-year-old catcher’s plus-14 fielding run value ranked in the 98th percentile of MLB players, according to Baseball Savant. He committed just six errors and posted a .995 fielding percentage.

Raleigh also slashed .220/.312/.436 with team highs of 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Kansas City’s Freddy Fermin and Detroit’s Jake Rogers are the other AL finalists at catcher.

Moore is also a first-time nominee. He made appearances at six different positions with 49 games at shortstop, 45 at third base, 36 at second base, 22 in left field, 11 at first base and one in center field.

The 30-year-old utilityman committed just five errors and posted a .989 fielding percentage of the season. He and Houston’s Mauricio Dubón were the only AL players to appear at all four infield spots while also playing in at least 135 games.

Moore slashed .201/.320/.367 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 135 games this season.

Minnesota’s Willi Castro and Dubón are the other AL finalists at the utility spot.

The last Mariners players to win a Gold Glove were shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Evan White in 2020.

Notably missing from the nominations was third baseman Josh Rojas. He was tied for the lead among AL third baseman with six outs above average and five runs prevented, per Savant.

