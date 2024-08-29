The Seattle Mariners finally got a glimpse of what their everyday outfield is capable of Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles were all in the outfield for just the third time since Arozarena was acquired before the trade deadline last month – and really just the second time since Robles exited the trio’s first start in the outfield together early last Saturday after he was hit in the hand on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the first inning.

The result? A combined 7 for 11 day at the plate with a home run apiece and five total RBIs in a 6-2 victory. Plus, a web gem from Rodríguez on a sliding catch in center field.

“It’s an exciting outfield to watch, and it’s going to be fun to see these guys continue to work together,” manager Dan Wilson said after the game.

The Mariners acquired Arozarena in a deal with the Rays on July 26, but a high ankle sprain suffered by Rodríguez just a few days before meant it would be a while until Seattle finally got to see its new left fielder team up with Rodríguez in center field and Robles in right field.

Rodríguez returned to the lineup Aug. 11, but was limited to a DH role as he wasn’t 100% healed from the ankle injury. So, the Mariners needed to wait even longer to see their outfield at full strength.

Rodríguez returned to his normal role in center field when the M’s opened their recent homestand stand last Friday. The trio was set to have their first game together the following night, but Robles’ early exit on Saturday meant the team had to wait a few more days.

When the trio took the field and played their first full game together in the outfield Tuesday, it had been exactly one month since Arozarena made his Seattle debut.

It’s been a long wait, but the M’s are hoping it will lead to more performances like Wednesday’s.

“I feel like we all kind of have a similar way of playing the game, just kind of like relaxed and just have fun out there, and it’s pretty cool,” Rodríguez said. “We’ve been messing around the whole game in the outfield, so just to be able to contribute to the play feels always great.”

Important pieces

Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob were on hand for Wednesday’s strong collective showing from Seattle’s outfielders. They came away encouraged by what they saw.

“Those are the guys you’re looking at to really get this offense going,” Bob Stelton said. “Julio, the biggest name, the biggest bat, the biggest contract, he’s the one that’s got all the expectation. But you brought Arozarena over here to get him going and help him to help this lineup get going.”

Arozarena had standout series against his former team. He slugged homers in both of Seattle’s wins, collected three hits Wednesday and finished a combined 5 for 11 with four RBIs.

“To see him do that and see what he did against his former team in this series, I was like, ‘OK, maybe these guys are starting to feel it a little bit,’” Stelton said.

Robles played in just the final two games of the three-game series, but was impactful in both. He helped manufacture a run in Tuesday’s loss by stealing second base and then coming around to score on a throwing error when he stole third. He finished with two hits in both games, including a tiebreaking, two-run home run Wednesday.

“He just gets them going,” Dave Wyman said. “There’s lots of drama out there on the field when he’s out there, and I like to think that it annoys … the opposing pitchers and players. I like his energy, what he’s doing.”

Rodríguez had perhaps his best performance since returning from IL during Wednesday’s game. His home run was his first since July 20 and was notably a pulled fly ball on a pitch on the inside corner. He also hit two other balls over 100 mph, including a pulled, line-drive single in his first at-bat.

“Does that mean that he’s turned the corner and he’s going to be the Julio we saw for that six-week stretch in August where he was maybe the best hitter in baseball? I don’t know if that’s in there,” Stelton said. “(But) I think a game like this can certainly help.”

Listen to Wyman and Bob’s full conversation about the Mariners’ series win over the Rays at this link or in the audio player in this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

