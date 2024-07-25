One of the most intriguing head-coaching matchups in the NFL this season could be the two NFC West clashes between Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks and Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams.

The 38-year-old McVay is often considered one of the game’s brightest offensive minds, while the 36-year-old Macdonald is quickly developing a reputation as one of the league’s top defensive play-callers. There have already been comparisons between the two coaches, including an in-depth article by The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen that termed Macdonald “the Sean McVay of defense.”

On Tuesday, McVay gave some pretty lofty praise of his new NFC West rival head coach.

At the end of an hour-long conversation with Robert Mays on The Athletic Football Show, McVay was asked what it was like facing Macdonald in a Week 14 game last season, when the latter was the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Baltimore won the game 37-31 in overtime.

“I thought they did a great job of playing coverages where you’re like, ‘I don’t know what the (heck) I’m going against,’ because of the way they’re teaching guys,” McVay said. “They teach an understanding of how route concepts distribute and how you don’t have to work as hard throughout the course of the down to allow things to be able to progress.

“You felt like you were playing against 13 players sometimes. … They were such a well-coordinated and a well-executed defense from the players to the coaches. And I respect the coordinators the most that you can see an intent behind what they’re trying to get done. And I thought that showed up consistently on his tape.”

McVay’s offense had success in that game against Macdonald’s league-best defense, with the Rams’ 31 points and 410 total yards both marking the second-highest totals the Ravens allowed all season.

Last year, Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31).

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Mike Macdonald and their coaching staff and those players that brought the stuff to life,” McVay said. “What I think when you watch that team, there was a clear-cut identity. There was an understanding of the intent of what he was calling and how they could execute it. There was a great idea and understanding of how to utilize their personnel.

“I thought they rushed four (pass rushers) as one as well as anybody. They had a great ability to be able to play off one another. I thought Mike did a great job of mixing in pressures, understanding situations, understanding how to attack protections.”

Over McVay’s seven seasons at the helm, the Rams have won three NFC West titles, two conference championships and a Super Bowl. Macdonald is entering his first season as an NFL head coach, replacing the legendary Pete Carroll in Seattle.

The first matchup between Macdonald and McVay comes on Nov. 3, when the Seahawks host the Rams at Lumen Field. They square off again in the regular-season finale on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.

“It’s gonna be a great challenge,” McVay said. “And shoot, he’s got some pretty (darn) good players to work with in Seattle. I know there’s some positive buzz coming out of there.”

