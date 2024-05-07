With the Seattle Seahawks in what president of football operations/general manager John Schneider called last week a “tight” spot up against the salary cap, the team manufactured some breathing room.

The Seahawks worked out a restructured deal with cornerback Michael Jackson on Monday, according to Over The Cap. Jackson’s new deal saves Seattle approximately $1.89 million in salary cap space, preventing the team from being over the cap.

The money saved was certainly needed for the Seahawks, who OTC still ranks 31st in the league in available and effective cap space. Effective cap space takes into consideration where the team will be at after signing all its draft picks, which Seattle is projected to be over the salary cap after doing.

Keeping Jackson in the fold is also important for the team, according to former Seahawks wide receiver Michael Bumpus. He explained why Tuesday during the Four Down Territory segment on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“This is the type of dude you need,” Bumpus said. “There are more Mike Jackson’s on football teams than superstars.”

Bumpus highlighted the experience Jackson brings to the depth chart. The Seahawks are youthful at the position, with second-year Devon Witherspoon and third-year Riq Woolen highlighting the group. Seattle also spent fifth- and sixth-round picks, respectively, on Auburn’s Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James. Jackson is entering his sixth NFL season and played in all 17 games the past two years, including 17 starts in 2022. He’s totaled 109 tackles, one interception and 17 pass deflections over the past two seasons.

“Alright, you got Pritchett and James, who had fourth-round grades but they were drafted later,” Bumpus said. “So they’re gonna force competition, but the constant is going to be Mike Jackson.”

Jackson also provides more depth to a spot that first-year head coach Mike Macdonald used many bodies at with the Baltimore Ravens last season. The Ravens used six different corners last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

“He is solid as heck,” Bumpus continued. “He’s the guy to where you say, ‘Look, Riq’s not having a good day or good week, Mike Jackson is gonna be good to go.’ He doesn’t have that freshman smell, that fresh car smell that Pritchett and James have. He’s the guy that he can be relied upon.

“… Macdonald likes to play a bunch of corners, especially if they’re not getting it done or they’re injured. Mike Jackson is going to be a big piece of this.”

