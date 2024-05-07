Close
Video: What stood out from Seahawks rookie minicamp to Wyman

May 7, 2024, 9:35 AM

BY BRENT STECKER


We had a chance over the weekend to see the new Seattle Seahawks draft class for the time when the team held its annual rookie minicamp at team headquarters in Renton, but there were some other rookies present, in a sense.

Bump: A Seahawks UDFA who could be ‘diamond in the rough’

The practices were also a chance for media to see how first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff run things, which is a departure from the previous 14 seasons under Pete Carroll.

Someone who saw a lot of those Carroll practices is Dave Wyman, a former Seahawks and Denver Broncos linebacker who is now the color analyst on Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts in addition to the longtime co-host of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

After taking in practice from the sidelines on Saturday, Monday’s edition of the show allowed Wyman a chance to share his takeaways, observations and other things that stood out to him.

You can hear what Wyman had to say in the video at the top of this post or in the podcast below.

In the segment, Wyman covers:

• What he saw from the way Macdonald is running practices

• Why he’s intrigued by offensive tackle and sixth-round pick Mike Jarrell

• How the practice compared to the Carroll era for Seattle

Catch new episodes of Wyman and Bob live from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com. Find podcasts of every edition of the show at this link.

