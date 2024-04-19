Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ series opener at Rockies postponed — details on makeup

Apr 19, 2024, 2:20 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Seattle Mariners Coors Field...

A general view of Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, on April 8, 2022. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners’ road trip will start a day later than planned.

Salk: Why Bryce Miller is Mariners’ best story of young season

Friday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Denver’s Coors Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game is now planned to be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday.

Game 1 of the Mariners-Rockies series will now be Saturday’s planned 5:10 p.m. contest. Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at 12:10 p.m., with the nightcap set for 5:10 p.m.

Rockies, the Mariners’ next opponent, place key player on IL

The weather in Denver is expected to be chilly into Saturday, with a high of 41 and low of 33 on Friday, and a high of 42 and a low of 33 on Saturday. Rain was in the forecast for Friday, and snow is also a possibility. Sunday’s forecast is a much more inviting high of 68 and low of 47.

Mariners Radio Network coverage of each game will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and at SeattleSports.com. The pregame show will start at 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Also at 10 a.m. Sunday will be Trident Talk, the Mariners’ weekly magazine show. The first game on Sunday will air on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, as well.

For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

The Seattle Mariners have won five of their last seven games and go into the series at Colorado with a 9-10 record this season. The Rockies, who have lost five straight and seven of their last eight games, are off to a 4-15 start to the season.

MLB standings

Following this weekend in Colorado, the Mariners will head to Texas to see the defending World Series champion Rangers for the first time this season. Entering Friday, the Rangers are 11-9 and own a two-game lead on Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels (also 9-10) for first place in the American League West.

